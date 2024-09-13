Marry Non-Malays For Votes? PAS Youth Selangor Faces Backlash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Aubidullah Fahim Ibrahim, Secretary of PAS Youth Selangor, suggested that PAS members consider interracial marriages as a strategy to attract non-Muslim votes.

The idea was floated during a lively debate at the PAS Youth Assembly in Temerloh, Pahang, where it was met with both laughter and scepticism.

Aubidullah humorously challenged PAS Youth leaders to lead by example.

However, the suggestion quickly drew criticism from various quarters, with many expressing concern that such a strategy reduces the sacred institution of marriage to a mere political tool.

Public Backlash: Protecting Islam’s Image

Critics argue that this approach risks damaging the image of Islam, emphasizing that marriage should be rooted in genuine love and mutual respect, not political gain.

The proposal has sparked a broader conversation on the importance of maintaining the sanctity of marriage and avoiding actions that could perpetuate misunderstandings about Islamic values.

Islam mengangkat darjat wanita tetapi PAS ingin pergunakan wanita sebagai kilang nembuat anak untuk memperbanyakkan undi mereka



Konsep kahwin kerana Allah ditukar menjadi kahwin kerana undi



PAS memburukkan Islam di mata bukan Islam



PAS lacur agama demi kepentingan politik pic.twitter.com/XoDfDX2TKJ — Mr.Nazril (@Nazril_Iznil) September 13, 2024

Some social media users humorously expressed their view that even if they marry someone from a different political party, they wouldn’t force them to vote for PAS.

Amidst the backlash, many ridicule PAS for the suggestion, questioning whether the party lacks genuine ideas to improve the country.

READ MORE: Sanusi Sah Kahwin Dua Dengan Ibu Tunggal, Pegawai Polis

Pemuda PAS bila dah takde idea yang boleh membangunkan negara, bagi usul:



1) Anwar letak jawatan

2) Pemuda kahwin rentas kaum



Kalau inilah level Pemuda, jangan tanya kenapa sampai sekarang PAS tak jadi kerajaan. — MekTersakiti🇲🇾🌸🌸 (@MekSangBuaya) September 13, 2024

Watch Your Words: PAS Youth Urged to Tread Lightly

Mohd Firdaus Mohd Nawi, Deputy Chief of PAS Youth Kelantan, also cautioned against making statements that could offend non-Muslims, particularly in response to arch-political opponents like DAP.

He stressed the need for careful communication to avoid alienating those who value peace and harmony.

As public criticism mounts, many are calling for a focus on the true essence of marriage—building a family grounded in Islamic teachings and spreading God’s guidance, rather than using it as a means to secure votes.

Kota Kemuning Assemblyman Preakas Sampunathan also condemned the proposal, calling it “nonsensical, shallow, and lacking in dignity.”

The DAP representative further described the suggestion as showing extreme disrespect towards non-Malay citizens in the country.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.