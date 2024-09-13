Malaysia Boleh! Sri KDU String Orchestra Strikes Gold In Hong Kong

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Sri KDU String Orchestra, composed entirely of young Malaysian talents, made a remarkable debut at the 11th Hong Kong International Music Festival, showcasing their skills and representing Malaysia with pride on the international stage.

In their very first international competition, the orchestra won the Gold Medal, achieving the highest score in the Primary level (under 12 years) category.

Their exceptional performance placed them among other winning youth orchestras and individual performers from China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and other Asian countries.

The Sri KDU String Orchestra made its debut just two and a half years ago under the direction of Foo Mei Kay, the Head of Structured Performing Arts from Sri KDU National Primary School (Kota Damansara), a distinguished educator with a profound background in both music education and educational psychology.

Comprising students between the ages of eight to 13, Foo with the assistance of fellow teacher, Elkie Foo Kai Shi, successfully transformed a group of musically untrained students into a cohesive and talented ensemble in just two and a half years.

Her leadership, passion and commitment to nurturing young talent have been instrumental in this achievement, earning her the deep respect and gratitude of both students and parents alike.

The Sri KDU String Orchestra’s success at the Hong Kong International Music Festival, their first overseas international competition, is more than just a victory on the global stage; it reflects our school’s commitment to holistic education. By providing our students with opportunities to excel in both academics and extracurricular activities, we are shaping well-rounded individuals ready for future success. This competition has not only awarded our students a Gold Medal but has also gifted them with cherished memories, stronger friendships and a deeper passion for music. Sri KDU National Primary School (Kota Damansara) Principal Shamsiah Anverdeen

The 37-member orchestra, featuring violins and cellos, mesmerized the audience with a dynamic performance of Mozart’s Symphony No. 40. Their months of intense preparation—countless hours of practice—culminated in a polished and powerful performance that wowed both judges and fellow participants.

The orchestra spent months in intense preparation, dedicating countless hours and effort to perfect their performance. The students found the experience both challenging and rewarding.

Chow Seng Jun, a P5A student and violinist, fondly recalled the camaraderie and commitment of the team, saying, “I’ll never forget practicing the song for the competition in our pyjamas at the hotel after dinner.”

As the concertmaster and one of the orchestra’s key leaders, Seng Jun demonstrated his advanced skills and leadership by standing up to perform a solo section during the competition, showcasing great poise while guiding the ensemble with confidence.

“On the day of the competition, the students dazzled with their hard work, passion and musical prowess. The judges were left in awe by their final performance, which was a culmination of their teamwork, discipline and countless hours of practice. Witnessing other remarkable performances further enriched the experience of participating in the prestigious competition,” shared Foo.

For eight-year-old Wong Ray Kenn, one of the youngest members on the team, the trip was a transformative experience. His determination not only impressed his family but also solidified his love for music. “My passion for playing Violin 1 has grown stronger after this competition,” Ray Kenn enthused, reflecting on his personal journey.

The parents, too, were deeply moved by the experience, appreciating the balance between the rigorous training and the joy-filled activities that kept the students in high spirits. The trip also allowed them to explore Hong Kong’s vibrant culture, balancing their rigorous practice with visits to iconic sites like Sky 100, Disneyland and The Peak.

In addition to the orchestra, Sri KDU also received three Excellent Gold Awards through Cheong Carine (14 years old), Cheong Kar Zen (13 years old), and Tang Yan Khai (8 years old) in the solo piano category within their respective age groups.

As the students return home, the journey’s impact lingers. The Sri KDU String Orchestra is gearing up for the much-anticipated Aladdin musical, a major school production with nearly 400 students involved.

The orchestra will perform over 10 songs, enriching the tone and ambience of the musical as they bring it to life.

As the grand finale of their school year, they will dazzle at ‘Orchestra’s Evening’, an extraordinary performance showcasing a rich tapestry of music, ranging from Baroque masterpieces to Beethoven’s timeless works and innovative contemporary compositions.

The future looks bright for the Sri KDU String Orchestra, with this milestone marking just the beginning.

