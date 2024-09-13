Koreans Express Satisfaction With JPJ Sarawak’s Exceptional Service

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two Korean citizens, Erica and Mr. Sung, recently expressed their appreciation for the exceptional service provided by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in Sarawak, particularly in their experience of converting their Korean driver’s licenses to Malaysian licenses.

In their letter addressed to the Sarawak JPJ Director, Norizan Jili, the couple praised a staff member, Aszerina, who works at Licensing Counter Block B in the Kuching branch of JPJ.

Letter to JPJ Sarawak on Facebook

They highlighted her professionalism, noting how she kindly explained the documentation process to them as foreigners and answered their questions with a bright smile.

Aszerina’s willingness to assist them with patience and kindness made a positive impression on them, as they mentioned that the experience made them feel more welcomed in Malaysia.

Thanks to her, the couple said they now appreciate Malaysia and Kuching even more, and their first visit to JPJ became a cherished memory.

This heartfelt feedback is a testament to the quality of service provided by JPJ Sarawak, especially in making the process seamless and pleasant for international visitors.

JPJ’s Response to Positive Feedback

JPJ Sarawak responded by thanking the couple for their kind words and ensuring that they will continue to provide the best service possible.

The feedback from Erica and Mr. Sung serves as a positive reminder of the importance of courteous and efficient public service, which enhances the image of government departments in the eyes of both locals and visitors alike.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.