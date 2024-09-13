Get Your Malaysian Groove On With Julie’s Exclusive Swag Pouch!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Julie’s teamed up with local streetwear brand Pestle & Mortar Clothing (PMC) to launch a special campaign for Malaysia Day, celebrating the country’s unity and rich culture.

This campaign features the release of a stylish limited-edition swag pouch designed with Malaysian-inspired motifs – a must-have item for proud Malaysians.

To get your hands on this fashionable and functional Malaysian swag pouch, purchase any two packs of Julie’s Peanut Butter Sandwich 360g or Julie’s Cheese Sandwich 336g in a single receipt. This Malaysia Day campaign will run from 16 September onwards till stocks last.

This campaign is about celebrating what makes Malaysia unique. It’s a tribute to our country’s culture and the collective pride we share as Malaysians. Our collaboration with Pestle & Mortar Clothing has allowed us to create a swag pouch that truly captures the Malaysian spirit in its design. Not only does it look fantastic, but it also resonates deeply with the Malaysian identity. We are excited to share this with fellow Malaysians and invite them to take home a piece of Malaysia with our exclusive swag pouch. Julie’s Biscuit Director Tzy Horng Sai.

The Malaysian swag pouch is crafted with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. Its exterior showcases a modern custom batik design with subtle peanut butter sandwich motifs, a perfect blend of well-known Malaysian elements with a contemporary twist.

For its interior design, it features classic Malaysian elements such as the yellow school bus, the Rafflesia, Durian, ‘Teh Ice Ikat Tepi’, and even the Julie’s Peanut Butter Sandwich- a treat that has been a favourite for generations.

For many Malaysians, the Julie’s biscuit sandwich has been a staple growing up, evoking memories of childhood with every bite.

The Julie’s Peanut Butter Sandwich pairs rich peanut butter cream with crispy, lightly salted crackers, making it a perfect anytime snack.

Loved by all ages, the Julie’s Cheese Sandwich combines mildly sweet and salty cheese cream between the same golden-baked crackers.

This collaboration with Julie’s is a celebration of what makes us uniquely Malaysian. At Pestle & Mortar Clothing, our designs have always been about telling stories that resonate with the everyday experiences of Malaysians, and this limited-edition swag pouch does just that. We’re excited to offer Malaysians a piece of this celebration, and we hope it brings as much pride to them as it does to us PMC Co-Founder and Chief Vision Officer Hugh Koh.

Continuing its commitment to celebrating and promoting the nation’s rich heritage, its latest creation, the Malaysian swag pouch will be up for grabs at major participating retailers.

This includes Aeon, Max Value, Aeon Big, Lotus’s, Mercato, Cold Storage, Sam Groceria, Jaya Grocer, Village Grocer, The Food Merchant, Bens Independent, and Julie’s official Shopee and Lazada flagship store.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.