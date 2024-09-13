Crazy Discounts Alert! Lotus’s Harga Hangat Promo Is Here Till The End Of The Year

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Lotus’s Malaysia is lowering everyday regular prices for approximately 90 lines of frequently shopped items across its 69 stores from today until the year-end.

Consumers will enjoy savings on favourite everyday items such as rice, cooking oil, milk, yoghurt, whole chicken leg, squid, vegetables, snacks, softener, electrical kitchen appliances and many more.

Lotus’s invested approximately RM7 million to give customers the best value. These price reductions will collectively give greater savings for consumers.

The retailer routinely adjusts its prices to ensure it is competitive within the market. These new price reductions are on top of Lotus’s everyday low prices.

“We know Malaysians are feeling pressured to make the best out of their budget, and we are here to help them stretch their ringgit even more”, said Lee May Li, Commercial Director of Lotus’s Malaysia.

“Our teams work hard to deliver great value every day, and with these new prices, customers can enjoy up to 50% discounts for selected items. The range of products will also be refreshed monthly, giving our customers more variety”.

New prices will be reflected in-store with a visible red tag – Harga Hangat! and on its online store – Lotus’s Shop Online.

Lotus’s members can also enjoy even more savings by collecting loyalty points and paying for their purchases with their My Lotus’s membership points.

