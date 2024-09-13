Children Separated From Parents At Age Two In GISBH Charity Home Scandal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Police have disclosed that children housed in charity homes linked to Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH) were separated from their parents as early as age two and placed in these charity homes.

This early separation is part of a broader investigation into allegations of abuse and exploitation within these facilities.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain revealed during a press conference that intelligence findings indicated these children spent their formative years entirely within charity homes associated with GISBH.

Separation from Parents: Unclear Circumstances

Further intelligence revealed that some parents resided in countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey for extended periods while their children remained in Malaysia.

The circumstances surrounding the parents’ absence, whether voluntary or coerced, remain unclear.

This situation potentially violates Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, concerning neglect, abuse, and exposure.

Razarudin urged individuals who have experienced similar exploitation or are former GISBH members to come forward and assist with the investigation.

The police chief did not specify the reasons behind the parents’ overseas stays, whether for career purposes or otherwise.

The children rescued from these charity homes are reportedly third and fourth-generation members linked to the organization.

Operation Global: Mass Rescue Effort

Shocking claims had emerged that children were taught and subjected to sexual abuse, including sodomy, by caretakers and were coerced into abusing other children.

During “Op Global,” conducted between 6 and 11 a.m. last Wednesday (11 Sep), authorities rescued 402 children and teenagers aged one to 17 from 20 charity homes operated by the religiously motivated business group in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

Razarudin also reported that 392 of the rescued children have undergone health screenings at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Center (PULAPOL), which is in collaboration with the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) and the Ministry of Health (KKM).

Among them, 202 are boys, 190 are girls, and 10 are individuals with disabilities now under JKM’s care.

Protection and Care: Relocation of Rescued Victims

Police are transferring the victims to protection centres in Bukit Beruntung, Cheras, and Seremban.

Initially, there were 402 victims, but after screenings, police identified children with autism, disabilities, and illnesses.

These children are now under JKM’s supervision, while eight victims’ ages remain unidentified, pending further assessment from KKM and interviews with charity home caretakers.

Since 2 September, authorities have received 13 reports and opened seven investigation papers under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 and Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Educational Compliance: Registration and Regulation Checks

Investigations are also being conducted under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 and the Penal Code, with referrals to relevant ministries and agencies to identify violations under related laws.

Authorities will also verify whether educational facilities under GISBH are registered with the Ministry of Education.

State religious authorities will determine the status of permits, licenses, or operational approvals for religious-based education.

The case has shocked and outraged the public, as the facilities in question were supposed to be religious and safe havens for children.

This prompted people to dig deeper into GISBH, which has added more questions than answers.

