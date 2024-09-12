What You Need To Know About Halal Certification

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Since last week, there has been heated debate surrounding halal certification.

This began when the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr. Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, announced that the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) is considering making it mandatory for restaurants and food companies that do not serve pork or alcohol to have halal certification.

However, this statement received a response from Seputeh Member of Parliament, Teresa Kok, who argued that mandating such a rule would burden small businesses and increase administrative costs.

She added that the certification process should be voluntary, warning that making it compulsory could embarrass the country.

Kok’s remarks, which she made in her capacity as DAP Publicity Secretary, drew reactions from various figures, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, leaders from the ruling and opposition parties, and Islamic NGOs.

This raised the question: does a food establishment need to have halal certification? And if there is no halal certification, does that mean the food is haram?

No Halal Certification Doesn’t Mean the Food Isn’t Halal

In truth, the absence of a halal certificate doesn’t mean the food or drinks are automatically haram for Muslims to consume, especially if they are prepared by fellow Muslims.

Halal certification, such as the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM), serves to reassure the public, especially Muslims, that the restaurant or company has undergone a thorough audit by JAKIM to ensure that it meets true halal standards.

According to the former Federal Territories Mufti, Datuk Seri Dr. Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri, food is considered halal as long as there is no evidence to suggest otherwise, especially when it is prepared by a Muslim, even if there is no halal logo.

This is because the ingredients used are typically halal, as required by Islamic law.

For non-Muslim-owned establishments, halal certification is important to guarantee that the food or drinks offered are genuinely halal, thus providing confidence to Muslim customers.

Anyone Can Claim Their Products Are Halal, but Certification is Key

Dr. Mohd Na’im pointed out that anyone can claim that what they sell is halal, but there needs to be an official body to verify it.

We may believe that the ingredients meet halal standards, but who will certify that it is truly halal? That’s the importance of the halal certificate, as anyone can claim that their ingredients are halal. However, I must stress that the absence of a halal certificate doesn’t necessarily mean the menu is not halal from an Islamic perspective.

Dr. Na’im, as quoted by Utusan Malaysia.

For everyone’s information, besides JAKIM, only state religious councils (MAin) or state Islamic departments (JAin) have the authority to issue halal certificates.

Malaysia’s halal certification is something to be proud of, as it is widely recognized and used as a reference by many countries abroad.

Halal Certification Ensures Product Cleanliness & Safety

According to Telaga Biru Bhd’s Shariah Consultant, Fauwaz Fadzil, halal certification can benefit both Muslims and non-Muslims, as it aligns with human nature’s preference for cleanliness and safety.

He explained that everyone wants to provide clean services and food, and the certification guarantees high standards.

Having the certification doesn’t change a product’s halal or haram status; rather, it serves as a guarantee of cleanliness and safety.

This halal certification is a legal innovation to reduce risks that could lead to unhealthy food. However, it needs to be discussed thoroughly and evaluated carefully. It doesn’t change the status of something to halal or haram, but it provides assurance that the holder has undergone training and courses, thus reducing risks related to cleanliness, impurities, and logistics

Fauwaz explained.

This certainly offers an advantage to business owners, as it allows people of all faiths to feel confident in the cleanliness of the establishment.

Halal Certificate or Logo Helps Muslims

A halal certificate or logo on food and drinks helps Muslims avoid doubtful (syubhah) matters—things that are unclear in terms of whether they are halal or haram.

Sometimes, the process of preparing food or drinks can introduce elements of doubt, such as the mixing of meat slaughtered by Muslims and non-Muslims, which can cause uncertainty.

With the certification in place, Muslims can make informed choices, especially when dining at non-Muslim-owned establishments or traveling abroad.

Even PAS Negeri Sembilan Youth Chief, Ustaz Mohd Mahfuz Roslan, emphasized that the concept of halal transcends religion, meaning Muslims can dine at non-Muslim-owned premises as long as they adhere to halal standards.

Without the certificate, Muslims may find it difficult to ascertain whether the food is truly halal.

He added that halal standards go beyond “no pork, no lard” or avoiding pork altogether.

It also includes other aspects like Islamic animal slaughter practices, avoiding contamination with non-halal meat, and ensuring the cleanliness of the premises.

Preachers Have Clarified the Role of the Halal Logo

Prominent preacher Ustaz Azhar Idrus has explained in his sermons that the halal logo is simply a way to make it easier for Muslims to determine whether food is halal.

The halal sign doesn’t just mean the food is halal to eat. It simplifies the process for Muslims to know the general ruling on a product or food. Islam is simple; if it has the halal sign, we can eat it with confidence. Without the sign, it doesn’t mean it’s haram, it just indicates the status.

Ustaz Azhar said in a video.

He further explained that the halal sign helps ease the hearts of Muslims when traveling to places like Indonesia, Thailand, Korea, or New Zealand, where halal signs are common.

Halal Certification Application Time Reduced to 30 Days

To make it easier for businesses, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced in Budget 2024 that the application process for halal certificates for food establishments will be shortened to 30 days, compared to the previous 51 days.

Contrary to some claims, the cost of applying for a halal certificate is not exorbitant. It depends on the type of establishment, with fees ranging from RM100 for micro-businesses to RM500 for four-star hotels and above.

Is Making Halal Certification Mandatory Necessary?

Halal Certificate Application Procedure

The proposal to mandate halal certification for all food vendors may need further consideration. Some argue that it could create difficulties for small businesses, as the certification process has historically been voluntary.

Some suggest that the implementation be done gradually.

According to Datuk Mohammad Sahar Mat Din, President of the Malaysian Islamic Chamber of Commerce, this effort will broaden access to halal sources.

As of now (September 11), Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has instructed Dr. Mohd Na’im to conduct a study and prepare a report on the halal certification issue to be presented at the next Cabinet meeting.

Having a Halal Certificate is a ‘Bonus’ for Vendors

For many Muslims, dining at a non-Muslim-owned establishment with halal certification offers greater peace of mind compared to relying solely on signs like “no pork, no lard” or “Muslim-friendly.”

This applies even to Muslim-owned establishments. Having a halal certificate reassures customers of the restaurant’s adherence to strict halal standards, much like an ISO certification for quality management.

In Penang, for example, the majority of halal certificate holders are non-Muslim vendors, further demonstrating the importance of this certification.

Ultimately, avoiding doubtful matters is a way to maintain righteousness and steer clear of haram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.