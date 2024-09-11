[Watch] Foodpanda Walker Sheds Kilos And Earns RM3K With 40K Steps A Day

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Foodpanda walker is making strides not just in deliveries but in life.

Although he has only been on the job for two months and earns RM3,000 a month, his story inspires many.

With each delivery, he clocks an astounding 40,000 steps daily, transforming what started as a job into a personal health revolution.

MalaysianPAYGAP, which raises awareness about pay disparities in Malaysia, highlighted his story during an interview in the Bukit Bintang area.

The story captured attention for its blend of determination and unexpected rewards.

Finding Fulfillment Beyond the Paycheck

Despite the modest pay, he finds immense satisfaction and positivity in his work, valuing the physical benefits and the personal growth it brings.

In a world where people often pay hefty sums for weight loss programs, his journey is a refreshing reminder that sometimes, the most straightforward paths lead to the most profound changes.

Before joining Foodpanda, he weighed 95kg.

Thanks to his new routine, he has shed weight down to 83 kilograms, embracing a healthier lifestyle.

As he continues his daily treks, he delivers parcels and a message of hope and transformation, proving that good things can come from humble beginnings.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.