Mixue Mania: China’s Budget Boba Boom Takes Over Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A new player from China, Mixue, is turning heads and wallets with its surprisingly low prices in the bustling world of Malaysia’s boba tea scene.

Known for its budget-friendly offerings, Mixue has quickly become a favourite among students and young adults.

It offers drinks and ice cream at prices as low as RM3-4.

This pricing strategy attracts a loyal customer base and poses a formidable challenge to local giants like Tealive.

Malaysians have expressed shock at these low prices, which are made possible by Mixue’s complete control over its supply chain, including manufacturing its own ingredients.

A New Era of Boba: Street Prices, Café Comfort

Tealive, a homegrown brand with nearly 1,000 outlets, has long been dominant in Malaysia’s boba market.

However, the emergence of Mixue, which has already established over 300 outlets in a short span, is causing ripples across the industry.

The affordability of Mixue’s products, combined with the appeal of trendy, air-conditioned outlets offering free Wi-Fi, draws in crowds that might have previously opted for more expensive alternatives.

Mixue’s competitive pricing is reminiscent of street vendors.

Yet, it offers the added comfort of a modern café setting, making it an attractive option for those looking to enjoy their favourite boba drinks without breaking the bank.

Mixue’s Rise: Echoes of Tealive’s Origins

This scenario is a classic example of a “red ocean” market, where fierce competition leads to brand rivalries and market share battles.

The rise of Mixue is reminiscent of the earlier days when Tealive emerged from the team behind Chatime.

Eventually, it became a major competitor and led to the closure of several Chatime outlets.

As Mixue expands its footprint in Malaysia, the question remains: how will local brands like Tealive and others adapt to this new wave of competition?

mixue is the best! dah la harga murah, sedap! suka gila ice cream boba & peach oolong tea tu https://t.co/LMUGg3mdUr — Rai ♡ (@thvrai) September 5, 2024

With Mixue’s aggressive pricing strategy and rapid growth, the boba tea landscape in Malaysia is set for an exciting shake-up.

Industry watchers are keen to see whether Tealive and other competitors can innovate and strategize effectively to maintain their market position amidst China’s new challenge.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.