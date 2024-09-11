Concrete Slab In Middle Lane Causes Tire Blowouts On KLIA-KL Road

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A large concrete slab fell onto the middle lane of a road heading from KLIA towards Kuala Lumpur, causing a hazardous situation for drivers.

The video, shared by @redzuanNewsMPB on Twitter, shows the incident occurred shortly after the PETRONAS gas station.

It showed that about 20 cars suffered tire damage after hitting the debris, forcing them to pull over to the side of the road.

In the video, the person recording advised drivers to avoid the middle lane and instead use the far-left or far-right lanes to safely bypass the obstacle.

Police Confirm Incident That Occurred

Pic: @redzuanNewsMPB/X

According to a report from Harian Metro, KLIA District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azman Shari’at, confirmed the incident that occurred last night (September 10), where a concrete block fell onto the road.

Even more concerning was that the concrete block also had metal attached to it, posing a danger to road users.

To prevent any further accidents, a police patrol car was stationed at the location where the block had fallen.

Following this, the police have requested anyone with footage of the incident to come forward with information.

“The police are asking drivers with dashboard camera (dashcam) footage to step forward to assist in the investigation,” he said.

