Billionaire Boss, Modest Pay: 99 Speedmart Branch Managers Earning Average RM2,387?

UPDATE

99 Speedmart’s COO, Yong Eng Kwang, spoke to TRP to clarify the wage claims.

In the world of retail, 99 Speedmart stands out as a successful chain.

Its owner has reached billionaire status and is among the richest in Malaysia.

However, discussions have emerged regarding the wages offered to its employees, particularly branch managers, who reportedly earn a modest RM2,387 monthly on average.

This conversation gained momentum following an X post highlighting the company’s average salaries, sparking debates about wage fairness and employee satisfaction.

The post shared a screenshot believed to be from job site Indeed, which also showed cashiers earning RM1,694 and logistics associates earning RM2,236.

Billionaire tapi gaji untuk Branch Manager baru RM2,387.



😅😅😅 https://t.co/S2jP7BgTaB pic.twitter.com/RCEATCAPak — aiamDeen (@aiamDeen) September 10, 2024

Disbelief Over Low Salaries

Social media users have expressed disbelief at the low pay offered to its employees.

They said the salaries for branch managers, who are tasked with significant responsibilities, are comparable to those of office clerks despite working long hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and occasionally covering cashier duties.

Others said the situation has led many young workers to explore gig jobs like Grab, Lalamove, and Foodpanda, where they can earn more without the stress associated with traditional roles.

These gig jobs offer flexibility and immediate earnings, making them attractive alternatives.

The Trade-Offs of Gig Economy Jobs

However, gig work lacks the stability of a fixed income and benefits such as EPF and SOCSO and involves risks, especially on the road.

While these jobs may offer short-term financial gains, they do not provide the long-term security that traditional employment can offer.

Additionally, some argue that gig work does not mold character in the same way a steady job would, potentially lacking the structure and discipline that come with more traditional roles.

Itu punca kenapa aku dah tak ambil grab rider lagi, sekarang pakai panda semula atau lalamove je. Nak charge tinggi, kebanyakan staff hauk. Alasan macam2. Demand nak gaji tinggi tapi kerja budak yang takde upsr pun boleh buat janji ada lesen. — ReenHaizer (@ReenHaizer) June 7, 2024

As the debate continues, individuals need to weigh the pros and cons of gig work against traditional roles, considering immediate financial needs and long-term stability.

Hence, 99 Speedmart offers at least a stable job with consistent income and benefits, which can appeal to those seeking security.

Respect kepada siapa ada staff dan mampu jaga staff,



Walaupun 2 3 orang, bukan mudah,



Yang ramai staff tu lagi respect.



Tak mudah jadi leader or boss. — 𝙆𝙞𝙈𝙞𝙇𝙊𝙇 🍉 (@iHX_Kimilol) November 5, 2021

Recognizing Business Owners’ Efforts

Amid this debate, some social media users have sarcastically remarked that the boss could become a billionaire because the staff are lowly paid.

While these comments highlight frustrations over wage disparities, they are ultimately unfair to business owners who have worked hard to build their company’s success.

Bosses also have to face the risk of a failed business, bearing the responsibility and uncertainty of entrepreneurship.

It’s also important to note that salaries in the private sector often reflect market forces and are considered fair based on these dynamics.

They operate under the principle of a willing employee and a willing employer agreeing on the remuneration.

Workers can always seek other opportunities if the compensation does not meet their needs or expectations.

Additionally, advertised salaries are often the base range, and employees may receive higher pay depending on their qualifications, years of experience, and other factors.

