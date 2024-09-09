Jason, The Young Hero: The Boy Who Saved Bunnies From A House Fire

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartwarming and courageous act, a young boy named Jason became a local hero after saving three bunnies from a cage while a house was on fire.

The video, posted on TikTok by Banunisha, captured the dramatic moment as flames engulfed the surrounding area.

Despite the danger, Jason managed to free the bunnies and ensure their safety.

Netizens were quick to shower praise on Jason for his bravery.

Comments flooded in, acknowledging his heroic effort.

Shamini wrote simply, “Good job boy,” while others like @lindaanwartm expressed admiration.

One of the most popular comments came from Caramell Raspberry, who said, “Anda layak diberi anugerah” (You deserve an award), a sentiment echoed by many others.

The creator, Banunisha, confirmed that all the bunnies were safe to those who asked in the comments.

Jason’s efforts have clearly touched many hearts, with his heroism not only saving lives but inspiring countless others.

