He Can’t Stop Lizards From Pooing But He Can Terminate Contracts

Mara has officially terminated the contract of the dining hall operator at Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) Taiping after uncovering severe food hygiene violations that led to multiple food poisoning incidents among students.

The most recent incident occurred on August 30, affecting 62 students who exhibited symptoms such as stomach aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever.

Discovery of Unsanitary Conditions

Prompted by complaints from concerned parents and students, Mara chairman Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki conducted an unannounced inspection of the school’s kitchen facilities.

The spot check revealed deplorable conditions, including lizard droppings on surfaces and a rat sighted scurrying across the kitchen floor.

These findings raised immediate concerns about the health risks posed to the students.

Bizarre Phone Exchange with Operator

In a recorded phone conversation that has since gone viral, Dr. Asyraf confronted Mira, the owner of the company responsible for the dining services at MRSM Taiping.

When questioned about the unhygienic state of the kitchen and the presence of pests, Mira responded dismissively.

At one point, she asked, “Can we stop lizards from pooing?” Her remark was perceived as trivializing the serious hygiene issues and sparked outrage among parents and the public.

Mira further attempted to deflect responsibility by blaming staff shortages and financial constraints.

She argued that the contract’s terms made it challenging to hire sufficient staff or provide higher-quality food, suggesting that the school bore some responsibility for the kitchen’s cleanliness.

Mara’s Response and Legal Action

Unimpressed by the operator’s justifications, Dr. Asyraf expressed his disappointment over the lack of accountability and concern for student welfare.

“You seem genuinely unconcerned about the health and safety of the students,” he told Mira during the call.

Mara has since announced that it will not only terminate the operator’s contract but also pursue legal action for breach of contract and negligence.

“We want to send a clear message that we will not compromise on the health and safety of our students,” Dr. Asyraf stated.

The Ministry of Health has also intervened, ordering the closure of the dining hall until September 20 to address the hygiene issues.

Public Outcry and Calls for Reform

The incident has ignited public outrage, with many calling for the operator to be blacklisted from future contracts.

Untuk pengetahuan semua,kontraktor yg korg tgk kaya2 raya buat tender makan sekolah ni, mostly manusia paling jahanam sekali. Tender 100k, masuk tender milo la vico.smp kt budak air koko kedai acheh.ikan siakap la apa, yg smp anak ikan xpun ikan busuk. Sbb tu boleh kaya — Ashton Kutcher (@tehtarikOnIce) September 6, 2024

Social media platforms were flooded with comments criticizing the operator’s dismissive attitude and speculating about possible corruption in the awarding of school canteen contracts.

Concerns about “canteen cartels” prioritizing profits over student safety have resurfaced, prompting calls for greater transparency and oversight.

Steps Towards Improvement

In response to these events, Mara has pledged to overhaul its selection and monitoring processes for dining hall operators.

The organization aims to implement stricter guidelines and more frequent inspections to ensure compliance with hygiene standards.

“The well-being of our students is our utmost priority.

We will take all necessary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again,” affirmed Dr. Asyraf.

