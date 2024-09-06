[Watch] Meet Shahril, The 25-Year-Old Malaysian Cleaner In Singapore Earning RM8005 A Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Despite criticism for his role as a cleaner in Singapore, a 25-year-old Malaysian remains unfazed.

He earns a respectable RM8005 monthly and views his job as a blessing.

Shahril Nizam Suhaimi, who hails from Johor, took his journey to TikTok to share.

He expressed satisfaction with his current position despite initial concerns about societal perceptions.

From Johor to Singapore: A Daily Journey for a Better Future

Shahril Nizam moved to Singapore three years ago, leaving behind a restaurant assistant position.

His decision to work across the border was driven by the need to save for his wedding, leading him to commute daily from Johor.

“I was worried about being seen as a low-level worker, but this job is the best way for me to earn a living,” he shared with Harian Metro.

Shahril Nizam’s TikTok posts often reflect on his work experiences, capturing the challenges and the unexpected camaraderie he found among colleagues.

“People sometimes doubt my job because I scored 5As in my SPM,” he noted.

Unwavering Encouragement Fuels His Perseverance

Yet, he remains proud of his achievements, emphasizing the value of earning an honest living.

Despite the scepticism, Shahril Nizam’s family has been his unwavering support, encouraging him to persevere.

He begins his workday at 5 AM, travelling to Pulau Bukom to clean and maintain office spaces.

“Here, people treat us with respect, sharing food and sometimes even tipping us,” he said, highlighting the positive aspects of his job.

