[Watch] Got Potholes? Fix It Fast With The MYJalan App

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Thanks to the MYJalan application, the public now has a streamlined way to report road damage, including potholes and broken streetlights.

Launched by the Ministry of Works, this innovative tool empowers the public to communicate issues directly to the relevant authorities.

In a recent Facebook video, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi demonstrated how to use the app effectively.

This initiative is designed to facilitate prompt action and improve road conditions nationwide.

As Easy As ABC

To file a complaint using MYJalan, users should follow these steps:

Log In: Access the app with your registered email and password. Identify Location: Enter the street name or location you wish to report. Pinpoint the Issue: Adjust the red marker to the exact spot of concern. Register Complaint: Click on “Daftar Aduan” to proceed. Categorize: Select the appropriate category for your complaint. Provide Evidence: Upload photos to support your claim. Submit: Click “Seterusnya” to complete the submission.

Empowering the Public

The MyJalan app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS platforms, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Since its launch, the MyJalan app has received over 14,000 complaints regarding road damage, highlighting its popularity among users for reporting issues.

The Works Ministry has reported that 100% of pothole complaints on highways and federal roads are patched within 24 hours of being reported through the app.

Hopefully, the public no longer need to take matters into their own hands, like vigilantes who organized efforts to repair potholes, highlighting community frustration and the urgent need for action.

Kos RM100 je..blh dh pihak bkuasa ada team sendiri mcmni..tak perlu la nk keluarkan tander utk baiki potholes..tak tahu method blh blajar dgn lando https://t.co/8qChJdvlBq — Sang Saka Arsenal🇲🇾🌺 (@mhairulk) January 6, 2021

READ MORE: Biker’s Misfortune Turns Into RM721,000 Windfall: A Pothole Problem Exposed

READ MORE: “Can’t Wait Anymore!” Pahang Assemblyman Fixes Potholes Himself Twice To Prevent Future Accidents

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.