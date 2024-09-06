Schwarzkopf’s Got2B Relaunch A Hair-Raising Success At Starhill

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The vibrant streets of Bukit Bintang have become a playground of style and excitement as Schwarzkopf’s Got2B styling range triumphantly returns to The Starhill.

The relaunch event, which kicked off on Thursday (5 Sep) and continues to dazzle through Sunday (8 Sep), has transformed the city into a hub of creativity and flair.

Among the product highlights are the Schwarzkopf Got2b Volumania 24H Volumising Mousse, which provides incredible volume and fearless hold for up to 24 hours, promoting a push-up effect from roots to tips.

Attendees can also try Schwarzkopf’s Got2B Blasting Freeze Spray, which provides an ultimate hold level of 6, perfect for gravity-defying hairstyles.

Style and excitement take over Bukit Bintang as Schwarzkopf’s Got2B makes a triumphant return to The Starhill. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

As the event unfolds, surprises await the fashion-forward citizens of Kuala Lumpur.

Charismatic “stylo officer” are on the prowl, playfully handing out “tickets” to those who dare to stand out with their exceptional style.

These lucky individuals have been rewarded with an array of exciting prizes and goodies, adding an element of surprise and delight to their day.

The Got2B event levels up with shooting games, bringing action-packed fun. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Test Your Limits with “Challenge Your HOLD”

The endurance challenge has also taken centre stage with the “Challenge Your HOLD” contest.

Inspired by Got2B’s 24-hour hold products, participants are invited to test their staying power in a thrilling, unique competition.

The competition has been drawing huge crowds in the bustling Bukit Bintang street, captivating onlookers and adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

A fierce competitor takes on the ‘Challenge Your HOLD’ contest, testing endurance and style at Got2B’s epic event. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Each day, six resilient winners emerge victorious, walking away with trendy sneakers, stylish apparel, and a collection of other fantastic prizes that have everyone talking.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

Attendees can expect a packed schedule of entertaining activities suitable for all ages, making it a memorable outing for everyone.

Plus, they can enjoy exclusive discounts and special offers on Schwarzkopf Got2B products, adding even more value to the experience.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.