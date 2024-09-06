Saying Goodbye To Rotiboy KLCC After 21 Years

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a nostalgic farewell that tugs at the heartstrings of many Malaysians, the Rotiboy outlet at Suria KLCC will close on Sunday (8 September) after 21 years of operation.

The brand announced on social media that it was grateful to its loyal customers and dedicated team for their support.

The closure of the KLCC outlet marks a significant moment in Rotiboy’s 26-year history.

Humble Beginnings

Founded in 1998 by Hiro Tan in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, Rotiboy quickly became a household name renowned for its aromatic coffee-encrusted buns, made with a special recipe that includes a blend of aromatic coffee and butter.

The buns are baked fresh daily and have a crispy exterior and a soft, fluffy interior.

The unique name, Rotiboy, originated from a playful exchange between the founder and his young nephew, giving the brand its distinctive identity.

The brand expanded to the Klang Valley in 2001, selling thousands of buns daily and sparking a wave of imitators.

Global Expansion Amidst Competition

Rotiboy has remained resilient despite the competition, expanding its reach to international markets, including Singapore, Taiwan, and Saudi Arabia.

While the closure of the KLCC outlet is bittersweet, Rotiboy’s legacy lives on.

The brand thrives with over 85 locations worldwide, including recent openings in Elmina Lakeside Mall in Shah Alam and other parts of Malaysia.

As Rotiboy embarks on new ventures, it remains committed to its passion-driven approach: touching lives and making a difference.

