Pahang Prince Orders Probe Into Alleged Assault By Royal Family Member

The Crown Prince of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, has issued a directive to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to swiftly investigate allegations of physical assault involving a member of the royal family.

The incident, which has gone viral on social media, allegedly involves a group attack on a man named Alias Awang in Kuantan, Pahang.

The Crown Prince expressed grave concern over the reports, which claim that an unnamed royal family member, along with several others, assaulted the victim using sharp weapons and a firearm, resulting in injuries that required medical attention, including stitches on the thigh and cuts on the leg.

In a statement released on Thursday (5 Sep), Tengku Hassanal emphasized the importance of a thorough, transparent, and impartial investigation.

“I urge the PDRM to conduct a full investigation immediately, without any compromise, to ensure justice is served. If there is evidence of wrongdoing, it must be brought to court for prosecution and trial,” he stated.



Further Investigation Required

Reiterating his commitment to the rule of law, Tengku Hassanal declared, “All parties are equal before the law, and I will not protect anyone, including royal family members, involved in crimes and legal violations.”

The Crown Prince also took to Instagram to share his stance on the matter, reinforcing his dedication to justice and equality.

Harian Metro reported that the case is being investigated under Section 324 and Section 148 of the Penal Code, quoting Kuantan District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu.

At the same time, Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman stated that the investigation papers had previously been sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor but were returned for further action.

