Akak, Puan, Makcik – Who Knew Malaysian Titles Could Be This Complicated!

In an online debate regarding whether it’s appropriate to call strangers “Akak” (older sister) or “Puan” (madam), social media users have weighed in from various angles.

The original complaint on Threads sparked this debate when one user emphasized that addressing strangers as “Akak”—especially in professional environments like sales—is considered rude.

The user urged people to use terms like “Puan” or “Cik Puan,” depending on the person’s marital status, to maintain proper etiquette.

This sentiment led to a mix of responses on the platform.

Some users felt that calling someone “Akak” reflects warmth and friendliness, particularly in casual, everyday interactions.

Others argued that in corporate or formal settings, using more respectful terms like “Puan” is essential.

One user humorously suggested calling strangers “ahli underground” (underground members) or “bakal jenazah” (future deceased), playing on how people should be addressed based on their perceived status.

Meanwhile, the debate spread to other social media platforms like Twitter, where netizens chimed in on the issue.

Ini mesti marah sbb orang panggil dia makcik ni. Hahahahahaha dan2 dia ckp orang panggil dia akak. — NiHaa Iwan (@IWANJELA) September 5, 2024

For instance, one user (@IWANJELA) joked that the complaint likely came from someone upset about being called “makcik” (aunty).

Some ppl just can’t chill.



‘Akak’ sounds friendlier



what’s the matter? — Aizura⁷ (@granolaholmes) September 5, 2024

While @granolaholmes questioned why people couldn’t just relax, saying “Akak sounds friendlier.”

Tak expect benda mcmni pun nak di isu kan.

Tumpang selit 🙏🏻 kalau ada yg nak upskill belajar Mandarin boleh wasap i. Kita belajar sama sama. Jum! I bantu 😉 — 沙希拉 (@shhraishak10) September 5, 2024

@shhraishak10 expressed disbelief that this was even a topic of discussion, suggesting that people might be taking such interactions too seriously.

So, should people adjust their language based on the setting, or is “Akak” a warm and familiar term that everyone should embrace?

