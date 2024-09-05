[Watch] RM1 Meals On Wheels: Young Biker’s Mission To Feed The City

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young man riding his well-worn Yamaha LC135 motorcycle in Selangor has become a beacon of hope and kindness.

His mission is simple yet profound: to offer hearty breakfasts and refreshing drinks to the masses for just RM1.

This price tag seems almost mythical in today’s economy, yet it has remained steadfast for the past five years.

A Diverse Menu Catering to Every Taste

Armed with a large box brimming with various drinks and meals dangling from every side, this young man’s mobile breakfast venture is nothing short of amazing.

From curry puffs to fried rice, each item reveals his unwavering commitment to affordability.

As social media users stumble upon videos of his heartfelt endeavour, they are quick to praise his generosity and call him a hero of the people.

Questioning the Secret to His Success

The comments section of a viral TikTok video shared by user @jomkitamy is flooded with admiration and disbelief.

“How does he do it?” they wonder.

Some sceptics even question his motives, pondering if profit is truly his goal.

Yet, those who know him reveal that since 2019, he has been consistently selling breakfast on his motorcycle, driven by a passion for serving the community.

However, amidst the praise, a few viewers questioned why the person who took the video only spent a measly RM4 on their purchase, despite the young man’s incredible efforts to provide affordable meals.

These comments sparked a debate about the importance of supporting small businesses and the value of recognizing the hard work and dedication of individuals like this young entrepreneur.

