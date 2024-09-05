The End Of An Era: KL’s Iconic Concorde Hotel Set To Be Sold And Demolished

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Concorde Hotel, a beloved 4-star establishment that has stood tall on Jalan Sultan Ismail for decades, is on the verge of being sold for a staggering RM700 million, along with its neighbouring land.

NST, citing sources, reported that if a buyer is found, this hospitality landmark will likely be demolished to make way for a multi-billion ringgit development project.

The potential sale of the Concorde is not an isolated event.

In a related move, the Concorde Hotel & Shopping Centre in Singapore, owned by Hotel Properties Ltd. (HPL) and other stakeholders, is also up for sale through a public tender.

Savills Singapore, the exclusive marketing agent, has set a price of S$820 million (approximately RM2.8 billion), equivalent to approximately S$1,801 (RM6,200) per plot ratio, including balconies.

HPL was founded in 1980 by Ong Beng Seng, a Singaporean billionaire businessman.

Pioneering Hospitality in Kuala Lumpur

Concorde Hotel was one of the first international-standard hotels in Kuala Lumpur, symbolizing the city’s post-independence development and modernization.

Originally known as the Hotel Merlin from 1957 to 1990, it symbolised Kuala Lumpur’s rich hospitality heritage.

The hotel’s distinctive 1950s architecture, with its curved facade and balconies, recalls the era in which it was built.

The hotel has hosted numerous significant events, including political meetings, cultural celebrations, and entertainment performances, making it a part of the city’s collective memory.

A Prestigious Legacy

Many local and international celebrities, politicians, and public figures have stayed at the hotel, adding to its prestige and nostalgic appeal.

Michael Jackson stayed at the Concorde Hotel during his HIStory World Tour 1996, making his suite a notable location for fans.

The King of Pop was photographed at the hotel during this memorable stay, which is cherished by many fans and followers.

During his stay at the Concorde Hotel, Michael Jackson reportedly booked the entire 14th floor, which consisted of several suites and rooms.

Enduring Culinary Excellence at XIN Cuisine

Concorde Hotel’s Chinese restaurant, Dragon Court (now XIN Cuisine), has been a popular dining spot for generations and is the hotel’s enduring charm and culinary excellence.

The dim sum served at XIN Cuisine is celebrated for its rich flavours and traditional presentations, making it a feast for diners.

As Kuala Lumpur experienced an economic boom in the mid-1990s, the Concorde faced increasing competition from new five-star hotels.

In a strategic move, the hotel renovated its upper floors into premium suites, adapting to the changing times while maintaining its classic appeal.

