Tengku Irfan: Malaysia’s Maestro Returns To Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia’s prodigious talent, Tengku Irfan Tengku Ahmad Shahrizal, will return to the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS on 21 September to conduct the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO).

Tengku Irfan, born the same year as the MPO’s inception in 1998, has carved a name for himself as a composer, pianist, and conductor of unparalleled skill.

His compositions have garnered acclaim from world-renowned orchestras and have earned him prestigious accolades, including three ASCAP Morton Gould Awards.

Irfan has graced stages worldwide as a pianist, collaborating with eminent conductors since the tender age of 11.

Now, he returns to where it all began, ready to captivate audiences with his baton.

A Dreamy Opening with Debussy’s Prelude

This extraordinary concert, titled “One Night in KL”, marks a momentous occasion for both the artist and the orchestra, showcasing the brilliance of Malaysian talent on the international stage.

Opening with Debussy’s gentle and soothing Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, the concert will transport listeners to a realm of tranquillity and beauty.

The rare performance of John Williams’ Tuba Concerto, featuring guest tubist Brett Stemple, promises to be a highlight, showcasing the MPO’s commitment to presenting unique and challenging works.

As the night builds to a crescendo, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 will fill the hall with its ingratiating melodies and blazing colours.

This symphony, premiered in Moscow, Russia, in 1878, is a testament to the enduring power of classical music.

Under Tengku Irfan’s baton, it is sure to leave audiences breathless.

A Night of National Pride and Musical Wonder

This concert is not just a celebration of Tengku Irfan’s achievements but a tribute to the MPO’s resilience and passion.

Through countless hours of practice, unwavering commitment, and the support of their devoted audience, the orchestra continues to thrive, bringing the joy of music to all who will listen.

As the final notes of Tchaikovsky’s symphony fade away, the audience will be left with a sense of pride and awe.

Pride in the knowledge that Malaysia has given birth to a talent as extraordinary as Tengku Irfan and awe at the transformative power of music, which knows no bounds.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.