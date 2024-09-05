New Zealand Embraces Muslim Travelers With New Initiatives For Inclusive Tourism

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

New Zealand, a land of awe-inspiring beauty and diverse landscapes, has taken a significant step towards becoming a top destination for Muslim travellers from Malaysia.

In an unprecedented collaboration, Tourism New Zealand has joined forces with Klook, Asia’s leading travel services platform, to launch the ‘Jalan-Jalan Muslim-friendly NZ’ campaign.

This initiative is set to revolutionize the travel experience for Muslim visitors, offering a plethora of halal-friendly options and culturally sensitive experiences.

Launching in conjunction with the MATTA Travel Fair, the campaign runs from September 6 to 22, 2024, and marks a pivotal moment in enhancing year-round travel experiences for Malaysian Muslim travellers.

Tailored Experiences: Klook’s Extensive Offerings for Muslim Travelers

With Malaysia identified as a key visitor market, New Zealand is committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment, ensuring that Muslim travellers can easily and comfortably enjoy the country’s stunning landscapes and unique experiences.

Gregg Wafelbakker, Tourism New Zealand’s general manager for Asia, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our collaboration with Klook is a testament to our dedication to understanding and meeting the needs of this important market. We are committed to making New Zealand a preferred destination for Muslim travellers.”

Klook, known for its extensive offerings of over 500 New Zealand holiday experiences, is equally thrilled about the partnership.

Sarah Wan, Klook’s General Manager for Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia, shared, “We’re excited to make New Zealand more accessible to Muslim travellers from Malaysia. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to providing seamless, enjoyable travel experiences that cater to the diverse needs of our customers.”

Wafelbakker (left) and Wan announcing the partnership in Kuala Lumpur. (Pix: Klook)

Star Power: Mira Filzah’s New Zealand Adventure

From whale watching to stargazing, New Zealand offers exceptional experiences, particularly during the off-peak seasons, aligning perfectly with Malaysia’s travel and holiday periods.

Highlighting the campaign’s appeal, Malaysian actress Mira Filzah and her family recently explored New Zealand’s North and South Islands, capturing moments of joy and adventure that will be showcased throughout the campaign.

In her posts, Mira reflects on the joy of home, suggesting that the comfort and support of loved ones make travelling unique.

Meanwhile, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recently concluded his official visit to Malaysia, marking his first since taking office.

This visit included discussions on tourism and trade between the two nations.

He also met with Malaysian influencer Khairul Aming, where they discussed the latter’s recent travel to New Zealand to produce cooking videos.

@khairulaming Hari ni Khairulaming dan Perdana Menteri New Zealand berjumpa sebagai tanda penghargaan dari pihak New Zealand untuk video masak yang kita buat dekat sana 🥹 ♬ original sound – Khairulaming

This interaction is expected to spark greater interest among Malaysians in holidaying in New Zealand.

With many Malaysians already travelling to New Zealand through work schemes, this renewed focus on tourism is likely to further enhance the appeal of New Zealand as a holiday destination for Malaysians.

