Diplomatic Blunder Or Misunderstanding? The Controversy Surrounding PN’s Meeting with New Zealand PM

The opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) has been embroiled in a diplomatic controversy following a recent meeting between its leader, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The heart of the matter lies in the question: Who visited whom?

Hamzah claimed that he “received” a courtesy visit from Luxon, but people were quick to point out on social media that it was, in fact, Hamzah who visited the New Zealand PM.

A video surfaced in which Luxon can be heard saying, “Thank you for coming today,” to Hamzah, further fueling the controversy.

To add to the confusion, Luxon also mentioned, “You brought friends,” which some interpreted as a hint that he wasn’t expecting Hamzah to be accompanied by other leaders during the meeting.

Bersatu supreme council members Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal, accompanied Hamzah.



The Importance of Protocol and Respect in Diplomacy

So, why is this considered a diplomatic faux pas?

In the world of diplomacy, protocol and respect are paramount.

The Opposition Leader claiming to receive a visit from a foreign head of government when it was the other way around could be seen as a breach of diplomatic etiquette and an attempt to overstate one’s importance.

Ahmad Ikhwan Fadhli, the private secretary to Hamzah, provided a defence regarding the situation.

High Commission’s Role in Facilitating Meeting

He stated that the New Zealand High Commission had informed Hamzah of Luxon’s desire to meet with him.

Ahmad Ikhwan emphasized that the matter was straightforward, explaining that the High Commission had expressed their Prime Minister’s hope to meet with the Opposition Leader.

The Opposition Leader’s office agreed and was ready to receive the courtesy visit at a convenient time.

Ikhwan also argued that expecting the New Zealand Prime Minister to visit the Opposition Leader’s office was unrealistic and showed a lack of understanding of diplomacy and respect.

He suggested that critics were trying to avoid acknowledging foreign leaders’ recognition of the PN leader’s experience and capability.

Benda simple.



Pejabat Pesuruhjaya Tinggi maklumkan PM mereka berharap dapat peluang untuk berjumpa Ketua Pembangkang.



Pejabat Ketua Pembangkang "Setuju". Sedia menerima kunjungan hormat itu, mengikut kesesuaian beliau.



Ahmad Ikhwan (@aikhwan87) September 4, 2024

Questioning the Opposition’s Diplomatic Handling

This incident has raised questions about the opposition’s handling of diplomatic matters and the importance of adhering to protocol.

While some see it as a genuine misunderstanding, others view it as a clumsy attempt to boost PN’s image on the international stage.

On the other hand, it is common practice for foreign dignitaries to meet with opposition leaders, such as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s meetings with the opposition during his recent visit to India.

As the debate rages on, one thing is clear: in the delicate dance of diplomacy, every step matters, and even the slightest misstep can lead to a storm of controversy.

