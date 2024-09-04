[Watch] Monkey Massacre: Tragic Highway Crossing Leaves Trail Of Devastation

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a twist of fate that can only be described as a primate’s worst nightmare, a troop of monkeys found themselves amid a deadly game of highway roulette on the North-South Expressway near Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

The recent incident, captured on a driver’s dashcam and shared on social media, shocked and heartbroken viewers.

The 38-second video, timestamped at 3:31 pm 2 September, shows the unsuspecting monkeys, young and old alike, suddenly darting onto the highway, seemingly attempting to cross to the other side.

Kesian tak sempat brek.

Berderet monyet tu kena Langar semalam.



Kredit dc owner pic.twitter.com/Lg3rx9bU6S — #UpdateInfo🇲🇾🌍 (@update11111) September 3, 2024

A Gruesome Scene Unfolds

What followed was a scene straight out of a horror film, as drivers, caught off guard and unable to brake in time.

Monkeys, once full of life and energy, were left lifeless on the asphalt, their bodies mangled and twisted.

Others, startled by the sudden loss of their companions, scattered in panic, only to meet their grim fate under the wheels of oncoming vehicles.

One car, unable to avoid the tragedy, can be seen driving directly through the group of monkeys, leaving a trail of casualties in its wake.

The driver, undoubtedly shaken by the experience, pulls over to the slow lane shortly after, perhaps in an attempt to process the trauma of the event.

The Ongoing Conflict Between Humans and Wildlife

This incident reflects the ongoing conflict between humans and wildlife.

As urban development continues to encroach on natural habitats, incidents like these become increasingly common, leaving us to question the price of progress and the value we place on the lives of our fellow creatures.

Seekor lagi mati, kali ni di kilometer 50.8 arah Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) arah Kuala Lumpur dekat Lentang, semalam.



Area tu mmg betul ada lagi harimau. pic.twitter.com/AKL2U1Ov1E — Hezeri Samsuri (@HezeriSamsuri) May 16, 2024

Ecotourism and Conservation Society Malaysia (ECOMY) president, founder, and chief executive officer Andrew Sebastian told TRP that one effective solution to mitigate the conflict between human development and wildlife is implementing wildlife underpasses, corridors, and overpasses.

These structures provide safe passage for animals to cross roads and highways, reducing the risk of collisions with vehicles. Furthermore, areas known to have forests and wildlife populations must be retrofitted with these protective measures to prevent further roadkills.

By investing in wildlife crossings and retrofitting existing roads, we can demonstrate our commitment to preserving biodiversity and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come. Highway concessionaires and the transport ministry must view the construction and maintenance of these wildlife crossings as a vital service to the community.

READ MORE: Malaysia’s Eco-Viaducts: Paving Safe Passage For Wildlife

READ MORE: Shocking Encounter: Motorcyclist Collides With Clouded Leopard In Semenyih

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.