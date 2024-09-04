“Fire Show” Outside Pavilion KL – Courtesy Of A Nissan GT-R

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent incident involving a black Nissan GT-R near Pavilion Kuala Lumpur has gone viral on social media, drawing significant attention and criticism.

The video, which was re-uploaded on X by user @JatIkhwan, captures several luxury cars caught in traffic near the popular shopping mall.

However, it was the actions of the Nissan GT-R that became the main talking point.

Terhibur aku tengok hobi mahal orang, pecah coolant pun tak apa lah janji seluruh manusia depan Pavilion nampak apiii oooo



In the video, the Nissan GT-R is seen producing loud noises from its exhaust, a common feature among high-performance vehicles.

What made the situation even more alarming was the sight of flames shooting out from the exhaust.

The driver of the car recording the dashcam footage remarked that the heat from the flames could be felt inside their vehicle, saying, “You can even feel the heat on your face.

As the situation escalated, the stunt took a dangerous turn.

The Nissan GT-R began emitting thick smoke, sparking fears of a potential fire.

The driver and passengers in the nearby vehicles were visibly concerned as the luxury car left a trail of what appeared to be oil or coolant on the road.

It was later revealed that the car’s coolant system had failed, likely due to the strain from the fiery exhaust stunt.

Public Backlash

The video sparked a wave of criticism from the public, with many condemning the driver of the Nissan GT-R for reckless behavior.

Social media users compared the driver to street racers, often referred to as “mat rempit,” with one user noting, “No difference from those who rev their motorbikes loudly. Just a different class, but still a rempit.”

The incident also ignited discussions about the regulation of high-performance vehicles.

One user suggested installing speed bumps in front of Pavilion to deter similar stunts in the future.

The viral video of the black Nissan GT-R’s fiery exhaust stunt serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and legal risks associated with vehicle modifications.

It also shows the growing frustration among the public with such displays of recklessness on the road.

