A Tale Of Two Lawyers: Stateless Man’s 26-Year Citizenship Battle Ends

In the bustling city of Johor Bahru, a tale of resilience and determination has reached a heartwarming conclusion.

Born in 1998, Ah Yuan embarked on a challenging journey from the beginning of his life.

Despite being born on Malaysian soil, his mother’s foreign nationality left him in a state of limbo, unable to claim Malaysian citizenship.

Instead, he was granted a permanent residency card, which would serve as his only form of identification.

For 26 long years, Ah Yuan was entangled in a complex web of bureaucracy, fighting for the recognition and rights many take for granted.

Identity Crisis: From Birth Certificate to Red Card

Abandoned by his birth mother shortly after his birth, Ah Yuan was lovingly raised by his adoptive mother, Madam Fan.

Unbeknownst to her, the nationality listed on his birth certificate would cast a long shadow over his future.

The realization struck when Ah Yuan turned 12 and needed an identity card.

Instead of the blue MyKad of a citizen, he was handed the red card of a permanent resident, igniting a relentless quest for citizenship.

Legal Victory: The Turning Point in 2024

With unwavering determination, Madam Fan embarked on a decade-long journey, applying application to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Her efforts were met with repeated rejections, each time a blow but never a defeat.

She sought help from local politicians and submitted five applications, each hoping for a different outcome.

The breakthrough came in 2024 when a court petition was filed under Article 14 of the Federal Constitution with the aid of two lawyers.

The long-awaited letter arrived in July: Ah Yuan was finally a Malaysian citizen.

Endurance Race: A Mother’s Unyielding Fight

“Getting citizenship was a marathon of endurance,” Madam Fan shared during a press conference covered by Sin Chew.

Her voice carried the weight of years spent fighting against the odds. “You must keep pushing, running, and never lose hope.”

For Ah Yuan, the victory is bittersweet.

His dream of becoming a police officer was stifled by his stateless status, barring him from obtaining a passport or securing stable employment.

Despite graduating high school, he was limited to part-time jobs, often facing discrimination and wage theft due to his non-citizen status.

Dreams on the Horizon: A Son’s Promise

Now, with citizenship in hand, Ah Yuan’s future looks brighter.

His first goal: to find a stable job and lift the financial burden off his mother’s shoulders.

“I’m ecstatic and grateful,” he said, his eyes reflecting a mix of relief and joy.

“The first thing I want to do as a citizen is to find a full-time job. I want to earn enough to take my mom on the trips she’s always dreamed of.”

A Beacon of Hope: Ah Yuan’s Inspiring Journey

The lawyers emphasized the importance of following proper legal channels for stateless individuals seeking citizenship, noting the potential to save time and resources.

Meanwhile, they urged others in similar situations to pursue their rights with persistence and hope.

As Ah Yuan awaits the issuance of his citizenship certificate and identity card, his story stands as a beacon of hope for those still fighting their battles.

It reminds us that with tenacity and support, even the longest journeys can lead to triumphant destinations.

In Malaysia, children are being Denied citizenship due to the gender of their Malaysian parent.



If you are a Malaysian man, you may marry whom you wish and your children will be welcome by Malaysia no matter where they were born. If you a Malaysian wom… https://t.co/m4JclOcsY6 pic.twitter.com/7q3MTvzBXj — Daphne Lee is writing abt M’sian female spirits. (@daphneleeml) August 5, 2022

