Win An All-Expenses-Paid Trip To Watch The Premier League Live With Guinness Malaysia

Attention football fanatics! Guinness Malaysia is about to make your wildest dreams come true.

As the Official Beer of the Premier League, Guinness is not only bringing you an unforgettable viewing experience at pubs and bars across the country but also offering you the chance to score the ultimate prize – an all-expenses-paid trip to witness a Premier League match live!

All you have to do is join in the festivities at one of the many upcoming Guinness x Premier League Viewing Parties nationwide.

The campaign was launched in Malaysia over the weekend with an exciting viewing party at Aurum Theatre for the highly-anticipated match between Liverpool and Manchester United.

As the excitement of the Guinness x Premier League campaign reached a fever pitch, Martijn van Keulen, Managing Director of Heineken Malaysia Berhad, took centre stage to lead his team in a triumphant toast. (Pix: Guinness Malaysia)

Contest Details and Eligibility

The contest is open to consumers during Guinness Viewing Party nights at participating outlets only and is valid during the Promotion Period, which runs from 15 Sept 2024 to 31 January 2025.

Three lucky winners will be selected to embark on this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

To qualify for an entry, customers must purchase Guinness during Guinness Viewing Parties at participating outlets.

The number of entries varies based on the purchase:

• Purchase 2 sets of Guinness in 1 receipt = 1 entry

• Purchase 4 sets of Guinness in 1 receipt = 1 entry

• Purchase 4 sets of Guinness in 2 receipts = 2 entries

Customers can then scan the QR code provided at the outlets to submit their entries.

The list of participating outlets and Guinness Viewing Party dates will be available on GuinnessMY’s social media channels from 15 September.

The lucky winners will be contacted in February 2025 to claim their prize and begin planning their unforgettable trip to Manchester, England.

The all-expenses-paid trip for two will include flights, accommodation, and tickets to a Premier League match, allowing the winners to witness the electrifying atmosphere of the game in person.

‘Lovely Game for a Guinness’ Campaign Captures the Spirit of Football

But that’s not the only thing Guinness has in store for you this season.

Their new communication, ‘Lovely Game for a Guinness, ‘ captures the deep connection between football fans and their beloved stout.

The campaign started with a spectacular display in London, England—20 Guinness tankers, each sporting the colours of a Premier League club, set off to deliver perfect pints of Guinness to fans for the season’s first match.

The Aurum Theatre in TRX was the place to be for footie fans as Guinness Malaysia kicked off their electrifying Guinness x Premier League event. (Pix: Guinness Malaysia)

Fans gathered to watch the game on the big screen, enjoying perfect pints of Guinness while cheering on their favourite teams.

The atmosphere was electric as supporters of both sides came together to celebrate their shared love for the beautiful game.



The lucky winners couldn’t contain their excitement, proudly showing off the incredible prizes they scored. (Pix: Guinness Malaysia)

Don’t Miss Out on the Action

And if you can’t make it to the pub, don’t worry.

Guinness has you covered with its Guinness Draught In A Can (GDIC), available online at Drinkies.my.

You can enjoy the same distinctive Guinness draught from the comfort of your couch, sharing the experience with your mates.

So, what are you waiting for?

Get in on the action, join the Guinness x Premier League Viewing Parties, and give yourself a shot at winning that ultimate prize.

It’s time to unite, celebrate the beautiful game, and toast the unbreakable spirit of football.

With Guinness and the Premier League teaming up, this season is bound to be one for the history books!

Guinness x Premier League and all related promotions and activities are strictly for non-Muslims aged 21 and above only.

Guinness Malaysia reminds all patrons to enjoy responsibly and to never drink and drive.

