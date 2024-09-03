Wedding Pricing In Johor Bahru According To Race – RM788 For Malay, RM1,388 For Indian, RM1,888 For Chinese

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In Johor Bahru, a storm is brewing—not from the skies, but from the virtual world where netizens are locked in a heated debate over wedding banquet pricing at a local hotel.

The controversy began when a photo surfaced on Reddit, showing that the hotel offers wedding packages with starkly different prices based on ethnicity.

RM788 per table for Malay weddings, RM1,388 for Indian weddings, and a whopping RM1,888 for Chinese weddings.

At first glance, the numbers seem to paint a picture of unfairness, sparking outrage among various communities.

After all, a wedding should celebrate love and commitment, and the couple’s race should not affect the ceremony’s cost or any other aspect.

In a world where love knows no bounds, the price tag on matrimonial bliss tells a different story. (Pix: Reddit)

Understanding the Price Variations: Beyond the Numbers

Yet, as the digital dust settles, some voices emerge to provide clarity, suggesting that these price differences are not born out of bias but reflect the distinct culinary and cultural elements that define each celebration.

A social media user suggested that the Malay wedding package is lower due to the absence of alcohol.

Others debate whether the inclusion of alcohol truly impacts the price.

Indian weddings, on the other hand, often feature lavish dishes rich in costly spices like saffron, which can fetch anything from RM60 upwards for just 10 grams.

The choice of lamb over beef also contributes to the higher price tag.

Chinese weddings, renowned for their luxury, present a menu that reads like a gourmet’s dream—jumbo prawns, fish maw, abalone, lotus root, fish and suckling pig—all premium ingredients.

In a raucous display of unbridled joy, hosts and guests at a Chinese wedding dinner raise their glasses to the heavens, their thunderous ‘yam seng!’ reverberating through the banquet hall. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Cultural Nuances: Shaping Perceptions

Another commenter highlights the simplicity of Malay weddings, noting that guests typically leave after dining, resulting in a less formal and more cost-effective affair.

In contrast, Indian weddings are described as grander, with a broader array of dishes and a more formal atmosphere.

Mana2 adat pun mmg mahal bro.



Hari tu ada satu video aku tgk dorang compare perkahwinan mana lg mahal secara purata



On average, Cina dan India lg mahal drpd Melayu



Nak murah,kahwin dgn indo bibik atau perempuan thai asnaf.



Insyaallah dorang terima seadanya 👌🏼✨ — Poppet (@kriptopoppet) February 26, 2024

As the debate continues, this situation in Johor Bahru reflects how cultural nuances and traditions can shape perceptions.

It challenges us to look beyond the surface and appreciate the rich tapestry of diversity that defines Malaysia.

Yes it's true cost wedding dinner Chinese pling mahal tau😂, u need to buat kt hotel 5 star, restoran besar, abalone shark fin tu wajib ada.. if no standby la kena kecam dgn family kau, org2 kampung 🤣🤣🤣 — keeyi_ (@Deeeerrrr2) May 8, 2021

