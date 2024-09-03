[Watch] YouTuber Tommy Winkler Sparks Controversy By Trying ‘Malaysian’ Food In Singapore

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular food vlogger Tommy Winkler recently uploaded a video of himself sampling Malaysian cuisine—apparently at the request of commenters who asked him to try it.

The twist? The American filmed the video in neighbouring Singapore, not Malaysia itself.

The short video features Winkler enthusiastically chowing down on Malaysian staples like roti canai, rendang, satay, ikan bakar (grilled stingray), biryani and sugar cane drinks at hawker stalls and restaurants.

The Chicago native even bravely sampled durian sorbet from the “king of fruits.”

However, the video’s title and premise quickly drew ire from passionate Southeast Asian foodies.

Singapore Snafu: Winkler’s Location Sparks Backlash

“The fun fact he went to Singapore to try Malaysian food bruh,” quipped user @aswin7192 in a top comment that garnered over 3,800 likes.

“Trying Malaysian food in Singapore when Malaysia is literally next door. The funniest content ever,” added @TheYoungMindz.

Many took issue with the authenticity of the dishes Winkler sampled.

“If you eat Malaysian food in Malaysia, it will taste even more authentic, tasty and better,” argued @gummy8825.

“I never seen roti canai like that ever in my entire life,” said @fishlegs_7458.

This is what Hobi is eating. This is called roti prata(roti canai in malaysia). Its Singaporean Indian food. Its NOT naan(right)



Its not authentic Indian food but a variation of it. Nobody really knows the origin but its unique to Singapore & Malaysia



Please come here & try it! pic.twitter.com/4Ahn1OFV6G — Esu • エス 🔍⍤⃝🔎 • packing orders (@Esu_N_) November 22, 2019

Nasi Lemak No-Show

Others clamoured for Winkler, nicknamed “King of Crunch”, to try Malaysia’s national dish, nasi lemak, which was notably absent.

The video also reignited the always-simmering food origin debate between Malaysia and Indonesia, with Indonesian commenters asserting that popular dishes like rendang and satay originate from their country.

“Rendang is from Indonesia in the west Sumatra Island in Minangkabau city,” stated @GlitchyGoInvade.

“Bro just declared war on all the Indonesian netizens,” joked @oyeyae.

Both Indonesia and Malaysia proudly claim to have invented Rendang –an iconic, flavourful meat dish stewed with coconut milk and assorted spices. We settle the age-old debate between these two culinary rivals. https://t.co/V24Y4hYbGX pic.twitter.com/RvtnUD2b7O — Culture Trip (@CultureTrip) April 24, 2018

Food, Pride, and Passion: A Recipe for Heated Debate

Despite the backlash, many Malaysian viewers appreciated that Winkler was spotlighting their country’s beloved cuisine to his sizable audience.

“As a Malaysian, I’m really happy to see you try out our foods :)” said @Rqi144.

Some lobbied for him to visit Malaysia next to try the food at its source.

The vigorous discourse in the video’s comment section again highlights Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia’s immense cultural pride and deeply held food traditions.

It’s clear that when it comes to food origins and authenticity in this part of the world, emotions can run hotter than a steaming bowl of laksa.

