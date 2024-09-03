Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

An unsettling sight has emerged in the serene setting of a river spot, usually filled with children’s laughter and the gentle flow of water.

A convoy of 4×4 pickup trucks has taken over the shallow waters, using the riverbed as an impromptu parking lot.

This act of environmental insensitivity has marred the natural landscape and ignited a firestorm of anger among social media users.

Though the exact location is not mentioned, a user captured and shared the scene on Facebook, quickly going viral and sparking widespread outrage.



Public Outcry and Concerns

The river, cherished for its pristine waters and picturesque surroundings, could be at risk of contamination from oil and diesel leaks, a consequence of the thoughtless actions of these vehicle owners.

People also expressed their dismay, noting that such behaviour reflects a worrying trend of disrespect towards nature in the pursuit of leisure.

One social media user lamented, “It’s very sad seeing people with more money who have no respect for the environment!”

Some claimed that the 4×4 community would become angry if anyone tried to correct their actions.

Potential Dangers and Consequences

Others pointed out the potential dangers, highlighting how sudden flash floods, a common occurrence in the area during the rainy season, could sweep away the vehicles.

Some noted that in such events, insurance would not cover the damages.

Local authorities have been urged to step up patrols and enforce stricter penalties for those who misuse natural sites.

The public also called for increased awareness and education on preserving Malaysia’s natural heritage.

