Khairulaming and New Zealand Prime Minister: A Meeting of Cultures

Khairulaming, whose real name is Khairul Amin Kamarulzaman, is a well-known Malaysian content creator, celebrated for his engaging cooking videos and recipes.

He has garnered a massive following on social media, where he shares easy-to-follow cooking tutorials, often with a focus on traditional Malaysian dishes.

His authentic style and relatable content have made him a household name in Malaysia and beyond.

In a significant moment of recognition, Khairulaming recently had the honor of meeting the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon.

Hari ni Khairulaming dan Perdana Menteri New Zealand berjumpa sebagai tanda penghargaan dari pihak New Zealand untuk video masak yang kita buat dekat sana.



I took the opportunity to introduce him to a Malaysian breakfast sambil bertukar pendapat mengenai tourism exchange between… pic.twitter.com/SvkQG0KkJa — Khairulaming (@khairulaming) September 3, 2024

The meeting was in appreciation of the cooking videos Khairulaming shot in New Zealand.

During their meeting, Khairulaming introduced the Prime Minister to a traditional Malaysian breakfast.

They exchanged views on various topics, including tourism exchange between Malaysia and New Zealand, trade exports of halal meat and dairy, nature preservation, and the potential export of local SME products to New Zealand.

Reflecting on his journey, Khairulaming shared that eight years ago, he was filming his first cooking video while sitting on the floor.

Today, he finds himself sitting next to a world leader.

His message is clear: with perseverance and hard work, you never know where life will take you.

This meeting marks a significant milestone in Khairulaming’s career, highlighting the global impact of his content and the potential for further collaboration between Malaysia and New Zealand.

