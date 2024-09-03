Baby Boom In PAS Heartland: Kelantan And Terengganu Lead Malaysia’s Fertility Revival

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Only three states—Terengganu, Kelantan, and Pahang—are keeping the baby boom alive, defying the national trend of plummeting fertility rates.

According to the latest data from the Department of Statistics (DOSM), these states boast total fertility rates (TFRs) above the crucial replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

Terengganu leads the charge with a robust TFR of 2.9, closely followed by Kelantan at 2.7, and Pahang hitting the mark at 2.1.

Meanwhile, the urban hubs of Penang and Kuala Lumpur are singing a different tune, with their fertility rates hitting a low note of 1.2. Sabah isn’t faring much better, sitting at a modest 1.4.

Malay Community Holds the Line

The decline in Malaysia’s overall fertility rate, which dipped below the replacement level in 2013, is a trend that affects all ethnic groups.

However, the Malay community still holds strong, maintaining a TFR at the replacement level, while others, like the Chinese community, have seen their rates drop to as low as 0.8.

Chai Sen Tyng, a senior research officer at the Malaysian Research Institute on Ageing, sheds some light on this demographic shift.

Chai points to delayed marriages and evolving social values as the culprit behind the baby bust.

The average age of marriage has climbed, with men now tying the knot at 31 and women at 29, compared to 26 and 22, respectively, back in 1970.

Career Pressures and Education Costs

Modern parents are caught in a consumer trap, chasing after the latest and greatest for their children when their children crave time and attention.

The pressures of career demands, rising cost of living and future education costs also nudge couples towards having fewer children.

To turn the tide, the government has been suggested to roll out more incentives, enhance parental leave policies, and make childcare services more accessible.

Additionally, addressing health-related infertility issues among Malaysians is crucial, as it also contributes to the declining birth rates.

Perhaps most importantly, instilling positive family values could encourage couples to expand their families for all the right reasons.

