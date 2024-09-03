All New Motorcycles 150cc And Above Must Have ABS Starting 1st January 2025

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

From 1st January next year, all new motorcycles with 150cc engines or higher must have Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), announced Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

This decision is part of the government’s efforts to reduce road accidents, especially those involving motorcyclists. Last year, 65% of road deaths involved motorcyclists.

“Starting 1 January, 2025, all new motorcycles with 150cc engines and above must have ABS,” he said at the launch of the 2024 Asian Road Safety Conference (CARS) yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid mentioned that the decision was based on a World Health Organization (WHO) report showing that ABS can reduce fatal accidents by 31%.

“Malaysia still has one of the highest road death rates in the world, even though it has decreased from 27% in 2000 to 22.5% in 2019,” he added.

He hopes this move will inspire other ASEAN countries to adopt similar safety measures, making motorcycles safer to ride.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested expanding the Motorcycle Assessment Program in Malaysia (MyMAP) across ASEAN or Asia, which rates motorcycle safety based on standards.

So far, MyMAP has evaluated 28 motorcycle models from seven manufacturers.

