The ‘Mat Rempit’ Who Took A Wrong Turn And Ended Up In A Parade

One of the highlights at the National Day parade in Kuala Lipis, Pahang, was a performance that featured a ‘mat rempit’ doing stunts on a Yamaha RXZ motorcycle.

The stunt was part of a larger display by various government departments, but it quickly became the talk of social media.

The video of the ‘mat rempit’ stunt, originally uploaded on TikTok by user @barneyyy_89, quickly went viral, garnering over 866,500 views.

The video shows a man performing what looks like a casual ‘rempit’ act on top of a police truck, complete with the iconic RXZ motorcycle.

The setup was so convincing that many thought it was a real ‘roadblock’ scenario, especially when the man casually crossed his legs while sitting on the motorcycle.

In the comments section of the TikTok video, many users expressed their amusement.

Some joked that the ‘mat rempit’ must have been caught during a roadblock on the eve of Merdeka, only to be repurposed as a prop for the parade.

The Real Story Behind the Scene

Despite the viral assumptions, the ‘mat rempit’ wasn’t an actual lawbreaker.

The truth came to light when Twitter user Aliff Zaki claimed that the ‘mat rempit’ in the video is his brother.

Wehh superman tu adik aku. RXZ tu pun dia punya, balai pinjam buat prop sekali dengan tuan. Kitorang baru tahu semalam 😂😂 https://t.co/kEkIGZXzai pic.twitter.com/cgyn34pZvv — Aliff Zaki (@alepzaki) September 1, 2024

According to Aliff, his brother is a police officer and he was merely acting as a stunt performer for the event.

To add to the authenticity, he wore a wig and rode his personal Yamaha RXZ motorcycle, which the police station had borrowed for the parade.

The stunt was a well-executed act that successfully entertained the crowd and added a bit of humor to the National Day celebrations.

The realistic portrayal of a ‘mat rempit’ during the parade, paired with the online revelations, made for a perfect viral moment that had netizens buzzing with laughter.

