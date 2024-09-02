From Roasting Chefs To Restaurant In KL – Uncle Roger Getting Ready To Get “Roasted”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Nigel Ng, better known as Uncle Roger, recently shared exciting news on his social media about the grand opening of his new restaurant in his hometown, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Known for his comedic takes on food, especially fried rice, Uncle Roger is now stepping into the culinary world with his very own fried rice restaurant.

Taking a short break from youtube weejios this month because we're busy opening a restaurant in my hometown of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia! FUIYOH!



Never in my life would I expect this to be a reality. 4 years ago I was just a comedian making silly videos in my apartment. And now I… pic.twitter.com/tTmA9FfKJ8 — Nigel Ng (Uncle Roger) (@MrNigelNg) September 1, 2024

The grand opening is set for September 11, marking a significant milestone in his career.

From making funny videos in his apartment to opening a restaurant, Nigel’s journey highlights his evolution from comedian to restaurateur.

He humorously mentioned that he’s ready for the restaurant to be “roasted by everyone,” a nod to his signature comedic style.

In addition to the restaurant opening, Uncle Roger is hosting a special event on September 14, aiming to set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as Uncle Roger.

The event will take place at Pavilion KL, Bukit Bintang, starting from 9:00 AM.

Participants are encouraged to come in full Uncle Roger attire, complete with an orange polo shirt, black pants or shorts, a black phone belt case, and black or white sneakers.

Screenshots from @MrNigelNg/X

The first 300 registrants will receive exclusive merchandise, including a free orange polo shirt, phone belt case, and a limited edition tote bag with discount vouchers.

This event is not only about setting a record but also about celebrating Uncle Roger’s unique brand and his connection with fans, affectionately known as “nieces and nephews.”

It’s an opportunity for fans to be part of history, with a chance to be featured in one of Uncle Roger’s videos and enjoy a special performance after the record attempt.

For those eager to participate, more details are available on eventbrite.com.

Whether you’re a fan of his comedic content or simply love fried rice, this event promises to be a memorable one.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.