[Watch] Midnight Whiskers: A Chilling Tale Of Late-Night Cat Feeding

In the quiet morning hours, a couple’s routine of feeding stray cats takes an eerie turn.

As a cold wind sweeps through their home, the couple wonders if it’s just the weather or something more sinister.

A man known as Muiz Nazmi and his pregnant wife were enjoying a late-night horror movie marathon when an unexpected chill swept through their home.

Despite Muiz’s gentle warnings, his wife opened the back door to feed the neighbourhood cats—an act she had done many times before.

But this time, a strange wind followed, leaving the couple rattled and retreating to the safety of their bedroom.

A Night to Remember: Lessons Learned and Future Precautions

A promise was made the following day: no more midnight snacks for the local felines.

The video of their experience quickly went viral, amassing over 895,000 views and sparking discussions about the supernatural—and the safety of feeding bones to cats.

While some netizens dismissed the event as mere coincidence, others suggested installing cameras to uncover the truth behind the mysterious wind.

Amidst the speculation, one thing is sure: the night left a lasting impression on the couple and a lesson learned in the dead of night.

Skeptics Weigh In: Coincidence or Supernatural?

While some viewers supported Muiz’s cautionary stance, many questioned the validity of the couple’s experience, dismissing it as mere coincidence.

“Maybe there was a gust of wind blowing. If you want to know the answer, you can install a closed-circuit camera behind the house and see who is eating the bones,” suggested one commenter, reflecting the scepticism among netizens.

Others took a more humorous approach, suggesting supernatural explanations.

“That’s true. Bones are ghosts’ favourite food. Also, a dirty environment will attract ghosts to gather there,” one user quipped.

Amidst the discussions, several commenters raised concerns about the safety of feeding bones to cats, warning of potential choking hazards.

“Please don’t let cats eat bones; they may choke. When hungry, they will gobble it up and may swallow the bone whole,” advised another user.

