From Malaysia To Singapore: The Daily Commute Of The Lion City’s Most Beautiful Beer Promoter

Tan Xin Yi, a 27-year-old Malaysian woman who commutes daily to Singapore for work, has recently been crowned the Lion City’s most beautiful beer promoter.

Her journey to this unexpected title is one of dedication and hard work.

Each day, she travels across the border to her job at a coffee shop in Jurong West, Singapore.

Tan, who has been working as a beer promoter for two years, was initially surprised by the sudden attention she received after someone shared her photos on social media.

“I have been getting messages, not just from local customers but also from friends back in Malaysia,” she told Shin Min Daily News, a local Singaporean publication.



Dedication Amidst the Limelight

As the sole beer promoter at the coffee shop in Block 491 Jurong West Street 1, Tan admitted to being concerned about the potential increase in workload following her newfound fame.

However, her commitment to her job remains unwavering.

The coffee shop owners praised her for her diligence and attentiveness to customers at every table.

Despite the thriving business, particularly on weekends, Tan remains grounded and has no plans to pivot to social media or live streaming.

Tan confessed that she is not entirely comfortable being on camera, preferring to continue her current job despite the daily cross-border commute from her home in Malaysia.

As she continues to win over customers and the social media community with her charm and devotion to her job, Tan proves that success can be achieved through simple, honest means, even in the face of a challenging daily commute across borders from Malaysia to Singapore.

