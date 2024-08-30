AirAsia X Soars To New Heights: Crowned Best International Airline At The Australian Aviation Awards 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

AirAsia X (AAX) has been awarded the title of Best International Airline Flying to Australia at the Australian Aviation Awards 2024.

The ceremony in Sydney recognized AAX’s dedication to excellence and innovation within the aviation industry.

The Australian Aviation Awards, now in their third year, celebrates the crème de la crème of the aviation industry.

The awards celebrate those shaping the future of flying through a rigorous judging process that evaluates growth, business development, diversity, leadership, innovation, and contributions to Australia’s aviation landscape.

CEO Benyamin Ismail Expresses Gratitude

AAX impressed the judging panel with its stellar passenger performance, cutting-edge technological innovations, and unwavering commitment to sustainability.

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail was present to receive the award, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the recognition.

“Australia holds a special place in our hearts as the very first destination we flew to when operations first launched in November 2007,” Ismail shared.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the incredible AAX team, who have worked tirelessly to bring us out of the most challenging times in aviation history.”

Highlighting Australia as a Prime Destination

As the medium-haul arm of the AirAsia brand, AAX connects travellers to a world of adventure in Australia.

Its spacious A330 aircraft fly from Sydney, Melbourne, Gold Coast and Perth to Kuala Lumpur.

Australia provides a rich tapestry of natural wonders and vibrant cities, from the iconic Sydney Opera House and the Great Barrier Reef to the rugged Outback and stunning beaches.

Visitors can explore Melbourne’s cultural diversity, enjoy the Gold Coast’s coastal beauty, or immerse themselves in the unique wildlife experiences available across the country.

Ambitious Plans for Global Connectivity

With 22 destinations in its repertoire, including other favourites like India, Japan, South Korea, and China, AAX is expanding its horizons with new routes to Almaty, Kazakhstan, and Nairobi this November.

The airline’s strategic focus on route expansion ensures travellers have more value and choice regarding travel plans.

With ambitious growth plans, AAX aims to cover the majority of continents, enhancing its products and services to deliver an exceptional inflight experience.

