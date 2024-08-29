[Watch] Dancing In The Aisles: AirAsia Crew’s Surprise Performance

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Who needs in-flight entertainment when the cabin crew is ready to bust a move?

Guests aboard an AirAsia plane were treated to an unexpected spectacle when the airline’s Funteam turned the aisle into a dance floor.

The lively performance on 27 August was part of the launch festivities for Santan’s “Club Zero,” an innovative campaign promoting healthier, reduced-sugar options.

As the music started and the crew began their well-choreographed routine, passengers quickly reached for their phones to capture the moment.

The dance video has since gone viral on TikTok, bringing smiles and joy to viewers around the globe.

Mixed Reactions: Social Media Weighs In on In-Flight Dance

While many praised the upbeat performance, social media reactions were mixed.

One user joked, “Faster takeoff, don’t delay the flight, lol,” while others were more critical, saying, “When people said AirAsia should improve its service, this was not what I had in mind. This doesn’t fix a thing.”

Responding to the negativity, another user commented that the brief dance likely lasted under five minutes.

Furthermore, it’s complimentary entertainment, so there is no need to be bitter.

Despite the varied opinions, the dance certainly succeeded in getting people talking about AirAsia’s new health-focused initiative.

Local Partnerships: Raising the Bar for Reduced-Sugar Options

Satan, Capital A’s inflight catering and food and beverage subsidiary, chose this high-flying celebration to introduce “Club Zero.”

The campaign represents a commitment to align with health-conscious consumer preferences, offering delicious alternatives like the ZERO Watermelon Coconut Latte and ZERO Pistachio Coconut Latte.

Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade & Cost of Living Fuziah Salleh officially launched the initiative.

By partnering with local favourites like Secret Recipe and Tealive, Santan sets a new standard for reduced-sugar food and beverage options across the AirAsia network.

But on this particular flight, the crew’s energetic dance truly stole the show, proving that a bit of fun can promote a healthier lifestyle.

