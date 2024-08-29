Puff, Puff, Pass: Malaysia’s Tobacco Conundrum And The Swedish “Snus” Solution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Despite efforts to curb cigarette use, 20% of Malaysians still reach for a pack, a stark contrast to Sweden’s enviable 5-6% smoking rate.

But before we crown Sweden as the smoke-free king, it’s important to note that 12-15% of Swedish adults have swapped their cigarettes for snus, a smokeless tobacco product gaining traction as a less harmful alternative.

Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, Tasek Gelugor MP, argues that Malaysia needs to take a page from Sweden’s playbook.

Sweden’s snus success story offers a potential pathway for Malaysia to reduce smoking rates without resorting to outright bans.

Rather than ignoring the issue, Malaysia must confront the harsh reality: banning hasn’t worked in the past and won’t work now.

The only thing the government can think of is banning tobacco, vape, or snus—not innovative at all, regardless of who is minister of health. As a result of that, we hear ideas like the Generation End Game (GEG), which was introduced in New Zealand but later abolished. READ MORE: GEG Element Removed From Anti-Smoking Bill, Khairy Says Fight For Public Health Continues READ MORE: GEG Law: A Death Sentence For Bumiputera Businesses?

The Challenges of Unregulated Vaping and Illicit Cigarettes

The Bersatu MP added that Malaysia’s dilemma doesn’t end with cigarettes.

The unregulated world of vaping has exploded, with users inhaling unknown concoctions from vape juice that lack any oversight.

Meanwhile, illicit cigarettes run rampant, especially in East Malaysia, where four out of five cigarettes are smuggled goods.

The government’s knee-jerk reaction? Ban it all—tobacco, vape, and snus alike—without ever considering innovative harm reduction strategies.

The Need for Effective Regulation and Public Education

Wan Saiful said the crux of the problem lies in the lack of regulation and education.

With the Ministry of Health yet to effectively regulate vape products or tackle the illicit cigarette trade, Malaysia is missing an opportunity to educate the public on tobacco harm reduction.

He pointed out that a national campaign could illuminate the benefits of alternatives like snus and regulated vaping, offering nicotine-dependent individuals a less harmful path.

Adding to the complexity is the influence of global organizations like the World Health Health Organization (WHO).

Balancing Global Guidelines with Local Needs

Wan Saiful, who has raised tobacco-related issues in Parliament, warns against taking WHO guidelines as gospel and urges policymakers to be aware of external influences.

Malaysia’s path to a smoke-free future requires a nuanced understanding of these dynamics and a willingness to explore alternatives.

Wan Saiful was speaking at an event organised by not-for-profit smoking alternatives platform Quit Like Sweden in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday (29 Aug).

The event aims to inspire countries to emulate the Swedish experience, building on successful gatherings held in Brazil and Poland earlier this year.

Jointly organised with independent research institute Bait Al-Amanah, participants discussed the lifesaving potential of safer alternatives in Malaysia from both public health and policy perspectives.

The session in Kuala Lumpur aims to inspire countries to emulate the Swedish experience, building on successful gatherings held earlier this year in Brazil and Poland. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Learning from Sweden: A Path to Improved Health Outcomes

Suely Castro, founding director of Quit Like Sweden, said the “3 As”—Accessibility, Acceptability, and Affordability—were key factors in helping Sweden become smoke-free.

The evidence from Sweden is compelling, and the need for action is urgent. To achieve this, Malaysia must adopt policies that make alternatives to smoking both accessible, acceptable, and affordable to people who smoke. This includes educating the public about their potential.

She added that Malaysia can successfully learn from the Swedish experience by tailoring the Swedish approach to its own needs and significantly reducing the health burden associated with smoking.

In Sweden, although one in four adults uses nicotine daily—a rate similar to the rest of Europe—the country boasts significantly better health outcomes, with notably lower cancer cases and mortality rates compared to other European nations.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.