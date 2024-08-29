Meet the Legend: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s First-Ever Tour To Malaysia Set For September

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Legendary MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is set to embark on his much-anticipated “The Path of a Champion” tour, where he will engage with fans in Malaysia and Indonesia.

The tour will kick off in Kuala Lumpur on September 29, 2024, followed by a stop in Jakarta on October 5, 2024.

Khabib, known for his undefeated record in the UFC with a perfect 29-0, retired in 2020 as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time.

During his career, he not only became a lightweight world champion but also became a global icon in the world of sports.

His upcoming tour is expected to give fans a unique opportunity to hear his personal stories, gain insights into his career, and understand the mindset that propelled him to the top of the MMA world.

In addition to his tour, Khabib has announced that he is collaborating with the UFC to produce a documentary, slated for release in the summer of 2024.

This documentary will delve into his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a world champion, and it’s anticipated to be one of the most compelling documentaries in the sports world.

For those looking to be part of this exclusive event, registration is now open.

Faith Events, the official organizer, has made it easy for fans to secure their spot.

You can register by visiting Faith Events’ official Instagram page and following the link in their bio, which directs you to the registration portal.

For more information on Khabib’s tour, fans can visit khabibmalaysia.com after registering.

This tour is a rare chance for fans to connect with the MMA legend and gain inspiration from his remarkable career.

Mark your calendars, as this is an event not to be missed by any MMA enthusiast!

