48-Year-Old Hindu Man Converts To Islam After Narrow Escape From Masjid India Sinkhole

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 48-year-old Hindu man – who narrowly escaped the sinkhole that tragically swallowed a woman – has converted to Islam at the Islamic Outreach Centre in the National Mosque.

His dramatic escape, caught on CCTV, shows him falling into the sinkhole up to his waist before managing to pull himself back to safety.

The man, Haridath, also known as Kandass, embraced Islam three days after the incident, firmly believing that God was protecting him.

This profound personal transformation has captured the public’s imagination, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing tragedy.

Lelaki Di Kejadian Tanah Jerlus Masjid India Memeluk Islam



Selepas menempuhi detik cemas hampir terjerlus ke dalam lubang benam di Jalan Masjid India, Jumaat minggu lalu, seorang lelaki Hindu warga tempatan memeluk agama Islam tiga hari kemudiannya. pic.twitter.com/PyPdj7MsBf — Malaysian Update🇲🇾 (@Msia_Update) August 29, 2024

Balancing Focus: Conversion Story vs. Rescue Efforts

Online platforms are buzzing with discussions about the appropriate focus during such a crisis, as many argue that attention should remain on the search and rescue efforts for the woman still missing.

Despite this, the man’s conversion story has struck a powerful chord, illustrating the unpredictable intersections of life-threatening challenges and spiritual discoveries.

Despite this, the man’s conversion story has struck a powerful chord, illustrating the unpredictable intersections of life-threatening challenges and spiritual discoveries.

Many have defended the conversion as a blessing from God, emphasizing the positive outcome of Haridath’s ordeal.

ABIM’s Influence: From Spiritual Guidance to National Leadership

The Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM) is credited with Haridath’s conversion.

Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin, President of ABIM, emphasized the organization’s role in facilitating men’s spiritual journeys, highlighting the importance of religious freedom and the natural right of every individual to choose their path without coercion.

For context, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also a former president of ABIM, underscoring the organization’s significant influence and reach in the country.

Anwar was the founding leader and second president of ABIM from 1971 until 1982.

READ MORE: Ex-ABIM President Takes The Helm At BERSIH

READ MORE: With New NGO, Malaysians Show Support For Uyghurs

READ MORE: ABIM Takes Pen To Paper, Urges US and China To Take Action On Uyghur And Jenin Issues

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.