Take Your Love For Malaysia To The Next Level With These Crazy Merdeka Ideas

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Feeling extra patriotic this Merdeka Day? Why not take it up a notch with these hilariously crazy yet heartfelt ways to show your love for Malaysia!

1. Break into Negaraku Loudly in the Middle of a Shopping Mall

Nothing says “I love my country” like a spontaneous performance of the national anthem.

Imagine walking into a crowded shopping mall, where everyone’s busy minding their own business, and suddenly—BOOM!

You start belting out Negaraku at the top of your lungs. Bonus points if you manage to get others to join in.

Double bonus points if you end it with a dramatic mic drop.

Let the patriotic goosebumps spread like wildfire!

2. Carry a Flag in Your Hand All Day Wherever You Go

Forget handbags or briefcases—this Merdeka Day, the only accessory you need is a mini Jalur Gemilang.

Take it with you everywhere, from the gym to the grocery store.

Wave it enthusiastically at strangers, and if anyone asks why, just respond with, “Why not? It’s Merdeka!”

Who knows, you might start a new trend. Flags are the new fashion statement, after all.

3. Recite the Rukun Negara at Every Cashier Counter When You Buy Things

As you hand over your cash or card, don’t just say “thank you” like a regular person.

No, no. Take a deep breath, look the cashier dead in the eye, and begin, “Kepercayaan kepada Tuhan…”

By the time you reach the fifth principle, you’ll either have gained a new best friend or created a moment of awkwardness that will be remembered forever.

Either way, you’ve done your duty as a patriotic Malaysian!

4. Talk to Your Pets About the Importance of Appreciating Merdeka

Who says pets don’t care about national pride?

Sit your cat, dog, or even your hamster down and have a serious chat about what Merdeka means.

Explain the struggles our forefathers went through for independence, and why they, too, should appreciate the freedoms they enjoy—like eating treats whenever they want.

TRP Pic

If they look confused, just take a picture.

You can always use it to prove that even your pets are more patriotic than some people.

5. Make Merdeka-Themed Food with Your Kids at Home

@allivamm3 Throwback. Bento tema Merdeka tahun lepas punya. Minggu ketiga. Tahun ni tak ada rezeki nak beraksi di dapur. Idea datang mencurah2 tapi lepas kena bius hari tu agaknya kot habis semua jadi lupa 😅 ♬ original sound – Emma Villa – 404 Not Found

Get your kids involved in the patriotic spirit by creating Merdeka-themed snacks.

Whether it’s Jalur Gemilang cupcakes or nasi lemak arranged to resemble our flag, the options are endless.

Not only will you have a blast in the kitchen, but you’ll also teach your kids the value of national pride—one delicious bite at a time.

And hey, who doesn’t love edible patriotism?

There you have it! Five outrageously fun and patriotic ways to celebrate Merdeka this year.

Go ahead, make some memories, and don’t forget to capture these moments—because nothing screams ‘I love Malaysia’ like going a little bit crazy on Merdeka Day!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.