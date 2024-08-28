TRP
Orang Asli “Jungle Girl” Earns Over RM1 Million In Just One Week Through TikTok
Orang Asli “Jungle Girl” Earns Over RM1 Million In Just One Week Through TikTok

Armed with a mobile phone and a tripod, Nur Rafidah Man, a 26-year-old Orang Asli woman from the Jahut ethnic group, has taken the digital world by storm.

August 28, 2024

Nur Rafidah Man, a young Orang Asli woman from the Jahut ethnic group, has become an overnight sensation, capturing the hearts and minds of many with her authentic and engaging TikTok content.

With a humble setup consisting of just a mobile phone and a tripod, Nur Rafidah has defied the odds and shattered expectations from her home in Kampung Penderas, nestled in the lush forests of Kuala Krau, Pahang.

In a mere seven days, she has supposedly amassed a staggering RM1.04 million in revenue, selling an impressive 29,720 times through her TikTok account.

This jaw-dropping achievement, shared by a social media user on X, has left the online community in awe.

Others indicate that Nur Rafidah’s monthly sales have surpassed RM2 million, with most of the revenue coming from TikTok live sessions and uploaded videos.

Her success has not been a solo effort, as many creators have contributed to her sales by uploading videos or conducting live sessions to promote her products.

A Success Story That Transcends Backgrounds

Nur Rafidah’s success story has resonated with people from all walks of life, a reminder that one’s background or resources do not define their potential.

Her genuine and relatable approach to live streaming has struck a chord with viewers drawn to her authenticity and sincerity.

Many have commented on her down-to-earth demeanour, noting that her “ikhlas” (sincerity) is crucial in her ability to captivate and engage her audience.

They also marvelled at her ability to connect with her audience and drive sales without fancy equipment or a modern studio.

Beyond the Numbers: Perseverance, Creativity, and the Human Spirit

But Nur Rafidah’s journey is not just about the numbers, it’s the power of perseverance, creativity, and the indomitable human spirit.

From the depths of the jungle, she has harnessed nature’s gifts, crafting unique products like kacip Fatimah, Tongkat Ali, and honey-based offerings.

These traditional remedies have found a new lease on life through Nur Rafidah’s innovative marketing strategies, as satisfied customers flood her comments section with glowing reviews and tales of the products’ effectiveness.

As Nur Rafidah continues to captivate audiences and shatter expectations, one thing is clear: the world is her stage, and she is just getting started.

@nur_rafidah_man sorry hari ni saya dan kaklong cari pucuk paku untuk di jual.#junglegirl #nurrafidah ♬ suara asli – MUSICVIBESS – NUNA

TRP

