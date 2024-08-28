DFP Seni Festival 2024 Finale Celebrates Malaysia’s Rich Cultural Heritage With ‘Sanggar Seni’
This free event at the Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS foyer will showcase diverse traditional arts and music from various Malaysian ethnic groups, providing a platform for local talents to shine.
Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) is gearing up for the grand finale of its sixth DFP Seni Festival 2024 with ‘Sanggar Seni’, a vibrant celebration of Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage.
The two-day event on 7 and 8 September will transform the DFP foyer into a hub of traditional arts and music, offering the public a chance to immerse themselves in the country’s diverse artistic traditions for free.
‘Sanggar Seni’ is the culmination of the three-month-long festival, which has previously featured performances by the Jit Sin High School’s Chinese Orchestra, traditional theatres Mek Mulung Putera Cahaya Bulan and Randai Mudo Pak Belalang.
The finale promises an even more extensive lineup, with a wide array of performances showcasing the unique cultural identities of various Malaysian ethnic groups.
Traditional Dances: A Kaleidoscope of Movement
From mesmerizing traditional dances of the Malay, Indian, Chinese, Bornean, and Orang Asli communities to enchanting musical performances featuring keroncong, Tok Selampit, sape, cak lempong, and gambus, ‘Sanggar Seni’ offers a truly immersive experience.
Visitors can also look forward to captivating performances of the bhangra dance, ghazal, angklung, kompang, and dikir barat, among others.
Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of a celebration that honours Malaysia’s cultural diversity and artistic brilliance.
In addition to the live performances, the event will feature an exhibition displaying the intricacies of traditional embroideries, batik, kebaya Nyonya, saree, and pearl accessories, providing a visual feast for attendees.
