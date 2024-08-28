Cadbury’s “For You, I Would” Campaign: A Rallying Cry For Everyday Generosity

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Malaysia has launched a campaign, “For You, I Would.” to promote a simple act of generosity.

Launched on 15 August, the campaign is a heartfelt reminder that generosity is not always about grand, sweeping gestures.

Instead, it is often found in the quiet, everyday moments when we give more of ourselves to those around us.

Celebrating the Kindness Within: Mondelēz Malaysia & Singapore’s Vision

Mei Sin See, Marketing Director of Mondelēz Malaysia & Singapore, explains, “Generosity is the cornerstone of a strong, united community, and brings people closer. Through the ‘For You I Would’ campaign, we want to celebrate the kindness that already exists within our society and encourage more Malaysians to take part in this culture of caring for others.”

The campaign’s message is simple yet powerful: every one of us can make a difference in someone’s life, no matter how small the gesture may seem.

It could be as simple as making coffee for a tired colleague or sitting through a boring event to keep a loved one company.

While seemingly insignificant, these acts of kindness have the power to brighten someone’s day and strengthen the bonds that bind us together.

Sharing Your Story: The “For You, I Would” Microsite

Cadbury has developed a series of short films and billboards depicting relatable scenarios of people going the extra mile for each other to bring this message to life.

These heartwarming vignettes remind us that generosity is not a rare occurrence but rather a fundamental part of who we are as Malaysians.

The campaign also features a dedicated microsite where Malaysians can share their own stories of generosity and make their very own “For you, I Would” pledge directly on a virtual bar of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

This interactive element encourages participation and creates a sense of community, reminding us that we are all in this together.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.