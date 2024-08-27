[Watch] The “Not So” Great Escape: Dog’s Solo Adventure Cut Short

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A pet dog recently decided to embark on a solo adventure, sneaking out of its house for a taste of freedom.

However, the furry fugitive’s escapade was short-lived when its owner tracked it down and devised a creative way to bring the mischievous canine back home.

A 5-second video capturing the comical scene has taken social media by storm.

In the footage, the quick-thinking owner can be seen holding a clothes hanger while grasping the dog’s front feet with the other.

The resourceful owner then proceeds to “drag” the dog back home, with the furry kid walking on its hind legs, effortlessly keeping pace with its human companion.



Amused Viewers React to Dog’s Embarrassing Homecoming

The dog’s apparent grin as it’s being led home has left netizens in stitches.

Many speculate that the cheeky canine is still revelling in the satisfaction of its brief taste of freedom.

A person waiting in the car to chauffeur the escapee back home couldn’t contain his laughter, exclaiming, “Hahahaha, a little kid who ran away!”

Social media users have flooded the comments section with messages praising the dog’s cuteness and ability to find humour.

One amused viewer quipped, “You can still laugh at this time,” while another joked, “Dog: How embarrassing; at least let me put on a dog collar necklace before holding me.”

