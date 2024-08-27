[Watch] Palestinian Flag Steals Spotlight At FA Cup Final

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Bukit Jalil National Stadium witnessed a controversial scene during the FA Cup final between Selangor and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT).

The Ultras Selangor fan club, known as UltraSel, hoisted a tifo that included the Palestinian flag when the national anthem, Negaraku, was played.

The tifo featured images of Palestine, Selangor footballer Faisal Halim, coach Nizam Jamil, and the phrase “No Surrender.”

The incident has sparked a firestorm of criticism from Malaysians who believe the act was disrespectful to the country and the King.

The original TikTok video shared by @sukanzcom further highlighted the discontent among viewers.

Comments poured in, with many expressing disappointment in UltraSel’s decision to prioritize the Palestinian cause over the national anthem.

Siti Kasim’s Scathing Rebuke

Human rights activist and lawyer Siti Kasim, voicing the sentiments of many enraged Malaysians, took to Facebook to express her disgust.

“This is so wrong … these people have no respect to our country and King! Some Malaysians have gone bonkers! Disgusting! 🤬🤯”

At the same time, others pointed out the long-standing tradition of hoisting only the Jalur Gemilang, the Malaysian flag, during the national anthem.

The incident has also raised questions about the priorities of the nation, with some suggesting that the Palestinian cause has been leveraged for political mileage rather than genuine concern.

As one commenter observed, the country seems to have lost sight of what truly matters, placing foreign issues above the respect and reverence due to its own national symbols.

However, not all reactions have been critical.

Some have praised UltraSel for creating such an impressive tifo, while others have commended their spirit and dedication despite their team’s loss on the field.

Additionally, many have applauded UltraSel for their bold stance in support of the Palestinian cause, seeing it as a powerful statement of solidarity with an oppressed people.

Some have also expressed appreciation for the various messages conveyed through the tifo, including resilience, the need for transparency in football governance, and the fight against injustice.

READ MORE: Malaysians Urged To Show Compassion Towards Palestinian Refugees

UltraSel Explains Controversial Tifo Amid Public Outrage

UltraSel explained that its red, yellow, and white flag symbolizes solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against injustice and its unwavering commitment to absolute liberation.

The fan club also highlighted Faisal’s inclusion in the tifo, describing him as a symbol of human resilience in the face of physical and mental challenges, rising to pursue unfulfilled dreams.

The phrase “Dalam Gelap Ada Chaya” (In Darkness There Is Light) accompanied his image.

Faisal has been in the news recently due to an incident involving an acid attack, which has sparked discussions and public appeals for justice.

Football Governing Bodies Under Fire

UltraSel’s tifo also targeted various football governing bodies, including the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), which was accused of lacking transparency, questioned integrity, and poor management of the national squad.

The group used the acronym “AZAB,” meaning “All Zionists Are Bastards,” to express its strong opposition to Zionism and those who exhibit similar behaviour.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) was also targeted, with UltraSel comparing them to a “clown” due to alleged weak league management, biased scheduling, unfair punishments, and lack of support for players who are victims of crime.

Furthermore, UltraSel called for a temporary boycott of funding for the national squad, arguing that the chaos plaguing the team and its governing body necessitates a halt in financial support.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.