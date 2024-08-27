Debunked: Jalan Yap Ah Loy Name Change To Jalan Palestin Is A Hoax

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The recent TikTok video claiming that Jalan Yap Ah Loy in Kuala Lumpur has been renamed to Jalan Palestin has been confirmed as a hoax.

The video falsely implies that this change is recent and links it to pro-Palestinian sentiments.

However, multiple sources have clarified that this information is misleading.

In reality, the road that was renamed to Jalan Palestin is actually Jalan Raja Laut 1, not Jalan Yap Ah Loy.

Dekat TikTok tersebar kononnya Jalan Yap Ah Loy ditukar jadi Jalan Palestin dan digambarkan kononnya baru dibuat.



Ini PALSU.



1. Yang tukar Jalan Palestin adalah Jalan Raja Laut 1.



2. Pertukaran dibuat 4 tahun lepas, pada tahun 2020.



Jangan terpengaruh dengan kepalsuan! pic.twitter.com/w5zQl0vazE — Syahredzan Johan (@syahredzan) August 26, 2024

This renaming was done as a symbolic gesture back in 2020 to show solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

The change was made official four years ago, during a ceremony led by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), and it was widely reported at the time.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan was among those who took to social media to refute the claims.

He emphasized that the viral TikTok is spreading false information, warning viewers not to be swayed by such deceptive content.

The actual renaming happened long ago, and there has been no recent action regarding Jalan Yap Ah Loy.

The misinformation has spread quickly online, causing confusion and leading some to believe that Kuala Lumpur is undergoing significant changes in response to global issues.

However, this instance serves as a reminder of how quickly misinformation can spread if not properly fact-checked.

Local news outlets and fact-checkers have also debunked this rumor, reinforcing that Jalan Yap Ah Loy remains unchanged and that the renaming of Jalan Palestin was limited to a specific area, done years prior.

